Claudio Castagnoli vs. Lance Archer Added to AEW Collision

All Elite Wrestling has announced a match between Lance Archer and Claudio Castagnoli for tonight’s AEW Collision on TNT. As previously noted, Komander vs. PAC has been removed from the show as Komander is not cleared to wrestle. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW World Tag Team Tournament Wild Card Match: The Infantry vs. House of Black (Buddy Matthews & Brody King)

* TBS Championship: Julia Hart (c) vs. Trish Adora

* Kyle O’Reilly vs. Bryan Keith.

* Claudio Castagnoli vs. Lance Archer

* “Cool Hand Ang” Angelo Parker vs Zak Knight

* Bryan Danielson vs. Katsuyori Shibata