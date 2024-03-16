wrestling / News
Claudio Castagnoli vs. Lance Archer Added to AEW Collision
All Elite Wrestling has announced a match between Lance Archer and Claudio Castagnoli for tonight’s AEW Collision on TNT. As previously noted, Komander vs. PAC has been removed from the show as Komander is not cleared to wrestle. Here’s the updated lineup:
* AEW World Tag Team Tournament Wild Card Match: The Infantry vs. House of Black (Buddy Matthews & Brody King)
* TBS Championship: Julia Hart (c) vs. Trish Adora
* Kyle O’Reilly vs. Bryan Keith.
* Claudio Castagnoli vs. Lance Archer
* “Cool Hand Ang” Angelo Parker vs Zak Knight
* Bryan Danielson vs. Katsuyori Shibata
TONIGHT, Sat 3/16
Ottawa, ON
Saturday Night #AEWCollision
TNT, 8pm ET/7pm CT@ClaudioCSRO vs @LanceHoyt
Saturday Night's Alright For Fighting!
2 of AEW's hardest hitters collide TONIGHT!
Claudio Castagnoli 1-on-1 for the first time EVER vs Lance Archer
NEXT on @TNTdrama TONIGHT pic.twitter.com/gcAxR8rQae
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 16, 2024