Claudio Castagnoli vs. Shota Umino Official For NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty

November 25, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty Image Credit: NJPW

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced a match between Claudio Castagnoli and Shota Umino for NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty on January 5. Castagnoli is operating as Jon Moxley’s “emissary” to teach Umino a lesson. Here’s the updated lineup:

* NEVER Openweight Championship: Shingo Takagi OR Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii
* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Ricochet
* Kenny Omega vs. Gabe Kidd
* Yota Tsuji vs. Jack Perry
* Claudio Castagnoli vs. Shota Umino
* The Young Bucks vs. TBD
* International Women’s Cup Final: TBD (AEW) vs. TBD (ROH) vs. TBD (STARDOM) vs. TBD (CMLL)

