Claudio Castagnoli vs. The Butcher Set For Tomorrow’s AEW Collision

All Elite Wrestling has announced a match between Claudio Castagnoli and The Butcher for tomorrow’s episode of AEW Collision. The episode has a special start time of 11:30 PM ET due to NCAA basketball coverage. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: FTR vs. Top Flight

* Chris Jericho & HOOK vs. Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty

* Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Komander

* Claudio Castagnoli vs. The Butcher