Claudio Castagnoli vs. The Butcher Set For Tomorrow’s AEW Collision
April 5, 2024 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling has announced a match between Claudio Castagnoli and The Butcher for tomorrow’s episode of AEW Collision. The episode has a special start time of 11:30 PM ET due to NCAA basketball coverage. Here’s the updated lineup:
* AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: FTR vs. Top Flight
* Chris Jericho & HOOK vs. Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty
* Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Komander
* Claudio Castagnoli vs. The Butcher
