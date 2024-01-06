Claudio Castagnoli on Wanting to Show Consistency in the Ring

– During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, AEW star Claudio Castagnoli discussed wanting to consistently show the best version of himself that he can in the ring. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Claudio Castagnoli on being consistent in the ring: “I feel my fanbase, what they appreciate about me — I hope, is that it is consistent. They know when I’m in a match or when a match gets announced or when they come see me live they know they will consistently get the best version that they can. I feel that is really, really important.”

On what he wants people to look back on for his career: “When it comes to me I definitely want to keep the reps high when it comes to matches. I would like when people look back at my career not just be, ‘Oh, the first 10 years were great and then he trailed off, or he had a little lull in the middle,’ it needs to be consistent.”