– As noted, AEW announced a matchup between former ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and former AEW World Championg Hangman Page for this weekend’s return to Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. AEW released a new promo with Castagnoli talking about his matcup with Page. Below are some highlights:

Castagnoli on what makes a man: “What makes a man a man? It’s how he handles bad situations. It’s how he handles low points. It’s how he handles the day-to-day stress. Does he go and does his job really well? Or does he come in, whinging about getting beat up, yelling about everybody that he wants to fight them and daring anybody to step up. One sounds like a baby to me. The other one sounds like a man, like a professional, and that’s exactly what I am. You see me raging around here, rampaging, challenging everybody, daring everybody?! No. The only people I challenge is people who deserve to be in that ring. People who deserve to be in that ring with me because I am and always have been is the ultimate test to any single person who has what it takes.”

Claudio Castagnoli on Hangman Page: “Now Hangman, you run around, you talk a tough game and apparently you have some really good record at Daily’s Place. I don’t care. That does not matter. Now, I’ll be the first to admit it. Wins, losses, they don’t always speak in my favor. Do I care? No. Do I whinge about it like you do? No. I show up the best every single day! If they need somebody to face the best in the world, they call me! If they need somebody to find out who has it what it takes, they call me! If they need somebody to do the hardest work they call me because they know no matter what being sick on the trainer’s bed half an before Collision starts with two IVs, they know that I’m going to be ready because that’s what I do!”

On why Hangman needs to bring his A-Game: “I don’t need a reason to fight. I don’t need somebody to step up to dare me! I just need to go to the ring because that’s my job! That’s what I do! And Hangman if you’re looking for a fight, you got one. This Wednesday, Dynamite, better bring your A game, cowboy. Yeehaw, or whatever you say.”

The match goes down on Wednesday, January 10 at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. It will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST.

EXCLUSIVE! @ClaudioCSRO sends a message to #HangmanAdamPage ahead of their match at #AEWDynamite: Homecoming THIS WEDNESDAY at @dailysplace LIVE at 8/7c on TBS! pic.twitter.com/BnSXYfeXFg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 7, 2024

