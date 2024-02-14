Claudio Castagnoli On Why He Thinks Will Ospreay Signed With AEW

Will Ospreay is headed to AEW, and Claudio Castagnoli recently explained why he thinks Ospreay chose to sign with the company over NJPW. Castagnoli spoke with Adrian Hernandez and during the interview he opined on why Ospreay decided to leave NJPW for AEW, noting that it’s a way for him to challenge himself.

“I’m sure there was something for Will where it’s like … Tokyo Dome, New Japan,” Castagnoli began (per Wrestling Inc). “he’s been there for, I believe, it was seven plus years, there’s the same thing of like, ‘Okay I’ve done this, I know I can do this, if I want to challenge myself.”

He continued, “That’s always the scary part. Do you choose comfort or do you want to challenge yourself and take that leap of faith?”

It’s not yet known when Ospreay will make his debut as an AEW-contracted talent.