wrestling / News
Claudio Castagnoli Weighs In On William Regal Leaving AEW
December 10, 2022 | Posted by
At the post-event ROH Final Battle media scrum, Claudio Castagnoli shared his thoughts on William Regal’s departure from AEW to return to WWE (via Wrestling Inc). He also talked about what it meant for his current stable, the Regal-founded Blackpool Combat Club. You can get a highlight from Castagnoli and watch the complete scrum video below.
On what Regal’s departure means for BCC and AEW: “William Regal is somebody that you never stop learning from. Even with his last lesson, he taught us all a very valuable lesson and, as Mox said last Wednesday [on “AEW Dynamite”], the BCC is here to stay.”
