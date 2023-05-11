Claudio Castagnoli Wins Double Jeopardy Match Against Rey Fenix On AEW Dynamite

Claudio Castagnoli has a ROH World Tag Team Title match after defeating Rey Fenix on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Castagnoli defeated Fenix in a Double Jeopardy match on Wednesday’s show, getting the pinffal with a Ricola Powerbomb.

The match offered the winner a shot at the loser’s ROH championship; thus, Fenix would have earned a ROH World Title shot with a win. Castagnoli has not yet said who he will partner with to challenge the Lucha Bros, and it is not clear when the match will take place.

Hurricanrana off the barricade by @ReyFenixMx! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/n2b2Jrn9mu — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 11, 2023