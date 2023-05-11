wrestling / News

Claudio Castagnoli Wins Double Jeopardy Match Against Rey Fenix On AEW Dynamite

May 10, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Claudio Castagnoli AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

Claudio Castagnoli has a ROH World Tag Team Title match after defeating Rey Fenix on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Castagnoli defeated Fenix in a Double Jeopardy match on Wednesday’s show, getting the pinffal with a Ricola Powerbomb.

The match offered the winner a shot at the loser’s ROH championship; thus, Fenix would have earned a ROH World Title shot with a win. Castagnoli has not yet said who he will partner with to challenge the Lucha Bros, and it is not clear when the match will take place.

