wrestling / News
Claudio Castagnoli Wins Double Jeopardy Match Against Rey Fenix On AEW Dynamite
Claudio Castagnoli has a ROH World Tag Team Title match after defeating Rey Fenix on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Castagnoli defeated Fenix in a Double Jeopardy match on Wednesday’s show, getting the pinffal with a Ricola Powerbomb.
The match offered the winner a shot at the loser’s ROH championship; thus, Fenix would have earned a ROH World Title shot with a win. Castagnoli has not yet said who he will partner with to challenge the Lucha Bros, and it is not clear when the match will take place.
Hurricanrana off the barricade by @ReyFenixMx!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/n2b2Jrn9mu
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 11, 2023
The STRENGTH of @ClaudioCSRO!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/RmvXuddQ8w
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 11, 2023
#ROH World Champion @ClaudioCSRO gets the victory and has earned himself a shot at the #ROH World Tag Team Championship, with a partner of his choosing!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/FRWrRpOF0l
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 11, 2023