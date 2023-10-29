wrestling / News
Claudio Castagnoli Says Bryan Danielson Has A Broken Orbital Bone, Plans To Hurt Orange Cassidy
October 28, 2023
As previously reported, Bryan Danielson appeared to be hurt on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, as he clutched his face after getting hit with an Orange Punch and Rainmaker. During tonight’s Collision, Claudio Castagnoli revealed that Danielson suffered a broken orbital bone.
It is unknown if this is a legitimate injury or a storyline one at this time. Castagnoli said he would take Danielson’s injury out on Orange Cassidy when they face each other next Wednesday.
