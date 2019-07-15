wrestling / News
Clearer Angle Video of Braun Strowman’s Powerslam Off Balcony at Extreme Rules
July 14, 2019 | Posted by
– A new video showing a clearer angle of Braun Strowman powerslamming Bobby Lashley off the balcony is online. Matt Degnan of Open Table Sports and the Mario, Chaos, and The Kid Podcast was right next to the action and shared video with 411 of the powerslam from a much more visible viewpoint. You can see the video below, which shows Strowman slamming Lashley through a surface to the ground far below.
Strowman won the match, emerging from a wall before the referee hit the ten-count. You can see our live coverage of the show here.
My video of the crazy Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley spot! #WWE #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/1ol1oOCKrR
— Matt Degnan (@degnan_matt) July 15, 2019
