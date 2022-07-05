wrestling / News
Jordan Clearwater vs. Frankie Kazarian, More Set for July 19 UWN TV Tapings
– United Wrestling Network (UWN) has announced that it will hold its next Championship Wrestling TV tapings on July 19 at The Ipmrov in Irvine, California. Jordan Clearwater will face Kazarian for the UWN World Championship. Also, Peter Avalon faces Ray Rosas in an LA Street Fight. Here’s the updated lineup:
* UWN Championship Match: Jordan Clearwater (c) vs. Frankie Kazarian
* LA Street Fight: Peter Avalon vs. Ray Rosas
* Golden Opportunity Qualifying Match: Danny Limelight vs. Slice Boogie
* Cezar Bononi vs.Tyler Bateman
* United World TV Championship Match: Papo Esco (c) vs. JD Drake
* Also set to appear: Lord Crewe, Invictus Khash w/ Prince Nana, Jack Banning, Kevin Martenson and more.
🚨 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋: @ClearLikeWater1 to defend the @UnitedWrestling World Title vs #AEW’s @FrankieKazarian at our next live event, on Tuesday, July 19, at @TheIrvineImprov!
Get your tix NOW 👉 https://t.co/FIT0rkANUq pic.twitter.com/iMZpvSoVfD
— Championship Wrestling (@CWFHollywood) July 2, 2022
