wrestling / News

WWE News: Cleveland Browns Call Johnny Gargano A WCW Champion, WWE Video Shows All 51 People To Hold Title, New Merchandise Available

April 25, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Johnny Gargano NXT: Takeover New York

– While Johnny Gargano was throwing out the first pitch at yesterday’s Cleveland Browns game, the JumboTron incorrectly referred to him as the “WCW Triple Crown Winner.”

– WWE is planning to sell new snapback hats with designs for Matt Riddle, The Usos and Becky Lynch. They will also sell new “Uso Penitentiary” bandanna and Undisputed Era championship side plates.

– WWE has posted a new video which reveals all 51 people to ever hold the WWE title.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Johnny Gargano, WWE, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading