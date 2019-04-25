wrestling / News
WWE News: Cleveland Browns Call Johnny Gargano A WCW Champion, WWE Video Shows All 51 People To Hold Title, New Merchandise Available
– While Johnny Gargano was throwing out the first pitch at yesterday’s Cleveland Browns game, the JumboTron incorrectly referred to him as the “WCW Triple Crown Winner.”
– WWE is planning to sell new snapback hats with designs for Matt Riddle, The Usos and Becky Lynch. They will also sell new “Uso Penitentiary” bandanna and Undisputed Era championship side plates.
– WWE has posted a new video which reveals all 51 people to ever hold the WWE title.
Meet the 51 Superstars who have held the #WWEChampionship during its 56-year history. pic.twitter.com/aKjhr9CWkx
