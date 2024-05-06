Cleveland Cavaliers Fans Prompted To Yeet to Jey Uso Theme At Recent Game

During a recent Cleveland Cavaliers game, the fans were prompted to ‘Yeet’ as the theme song of Jey Uso played. During a timeout of Game 7 of the Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic, the in-house hype man played Uso’s song and the crowd began to Yeet. Triple H shared a clip of the moment on social media.

He wrote: “All the way from #WWEBacklash France to the @NBA… Jey Uso’s aura always translates.”