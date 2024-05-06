wrestling / News

Cleveland Cavaliers Fans Prompted To Yeet to Jey Uso Theme At Recent Game

May 6, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jey Uso WWE Wrestlemania 40 Image Credit: WWE

During a recent Cleveland Cavaliers game, the fans were prompted to ‘Yeet’ as the theme song of Jey Uso played. During a timeout of Game 7 of the Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic, the in-house hype man played Uso’s song and the crowd began to Yeet. Triple H shared a clip of the moment on social media.

He wrote: “All the way from #WWEBacklash France to the @NBA… Jey Uso’s aura always translates.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Jey Uso, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading