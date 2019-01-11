Click Here to Join 411’s LIVE Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

date 2019-01-11

Hello everyone and welcome to 411's LIVE coverage of Impact Wrestling. I'm Robert Winfree and I'll be your host for the evening.



I don't have Pursuit as a channel, because who's got that, but apparently they stream on twitch so let's fire that up. There's a bit of a pre-show on Twitch, it's the former Santino Marella I think and a woman who's name I missed giving a brief preview of what's to come while sitting in chairs. Very low tech but I think it's by design. To get the broadcast proper going we get highlights from Homecoming a couple of nights ago.



We get, is that Josh Matthews screeching into my ears? Ugh, that’ll get old. Johnny Nitro/Morrison/Mundo/Impact is here with his Impact world title as we get a replay of Killer Kross beating Johnny and Taya down after his match with Brian Cage. He holds up the title says this is important but his wife is more important, claiming Taya has been in the hospital after the attack at Homecoming. There’s a mild “Thank you Kross” chant for that. Johnny takes off his bedazzled sunglasses so you know he’s serious, to say he’s focused entirely on what he’s going to do to Kross when they meet up.

Oh, Brian Cage is here now. Commentary tells me Cage should have won at Homecoming after one of Johnny’s drunk friends on the crowd screwed him out of the title. Cage reiterates that point on the mic, says he’s the rightful champion and everyone knows it. He wants his rematch not next week, not next month, but right now. Johnny says this isn’t the time or place, his wife is- Cage cuts him off saying he doesn’t care just like Johnny doesn’t care about his (Cage’s) family, he just wants his rematch. They shout at each other for a moment before Killer Kross arrives. He says on the entrance ramp and calls Johnny the great impostor. He says that Cage had Johnny pinned for a count of 10, which technically means Cage beat him three times. He notes that Johnny doesn’t care about Cage’s family but does care about his wife, then says that once Taya comes back he’ll put her back in the hospital. Johnny doesn’t like that, super kicks Cage to then hit a tope onto Kross, Kross rolls into the cage then when Johnny follows him Cage takes him out with a discus clothesline. Kross clotheslines Cage, Cage bounces right back up and flexes, Kross decides to take a powder in the face of Cage. Cage grabs the title and poses over the fallen Johnny, then tosses the title onto him and exits the ring.

That’ll close our opening segment. Just served to reiterate the results from Homecoming and extend the feuds for all three men. Not sure if the crowd is just really small or were just quiet for much of this but it seemed to serve the designed purpose.

During the break Cage and Johnny got into it backstage over the rematch situation, Johnny promises Cage the next title shot after he deals with Kross tonight.

We go to commentary with Josh Matthews and Don Callis, they confirm that the main event tonight is Johnny Impact taking on Killer Kross in a non-title affair but the bout is also No Holds Barred. They also run down the rest of the card. Callis says he’s always in twitch chat, and given his outfit I suppose he’d be a fitting avatar for twitch chat.

Match #1: The Rascalz vs. The Lucha Bros.

Fenix and Pentagon Jr. are guys I’m familiar with from their time in Lucha Underground, apparently they’re being sold as biological brothers? Odd choice. We get some dueling chanting to start, Cero Miedo (my Spanish is awful I apologize) is the louder of the two. Lots of staring between Pentagon and one of the Rascalz, then we get to things. There’s a tie up, running the rope segment but Pentagon just kicks him when he was going for a headstand. The Rascalz look to regroup, Pentagon goes for a dive but gets cut off with a cutter. Wentz is in with Fenix now, a few rope segments then Dez is in and hits a dropsault to Fenix. Pentagon is lurking behind him, gets some offense before Dez counters in the corner and Wentz hits a bronco buster. Fenix doesn’t have time for that and comes flying in from the other side and hits a double cutter to send us to break.

We come back with Wentz avoiding a dive from Fenix and hitting kicks then a running knee int the corner. Fenix avoids a kick, can’t get a roll up and Wentz kicks Pentagon off of the apron. A series of double team moves to Fenix leads to a near fall then Dez kicks Pentagon to keep him from getting to the apron. Feix staggers tot he corner, Wentz tags in Dez, they try a corner assault but Fenix kicks them each, Pentagon hits an enziguri on one of them and Fenix kicks them out of the right. Both Pentagon and Feix hit dives, Dez back in the ring and eats a double super kick, they go for a pin after a splash but Wentz dives from the top rope to break it up and everyone is down. Fenix and Pentagon are in opposite corners, the Rascalz hit running blows to both of them, Pentagon lands a super kick on the return attempt, Wentz hits a spingboard knee strike to Pentagon, Fenix cuts him off with a spring board kick then Dez catches Fenix with a kick as Fenix was building momentum towards Wentz. Now Pentagon cuts off Dez and looks for the package pile driver, Wentz saves Dez and we get kicks to Pentagon. Fenix back in and hits a cutter on Wentz, Pentagon rolls up Dez for 2 then they provide tandem super kicks to both of the Rascalz. Wicked tandem move, Pentagon hit a package pile driver while holding the other man in a Gory Guerrero special, Feix proceeded to kick then cutter the one on Pentagon’s back and that leads to the finish.

OFFICIAL RESULT: †WINNER – The Lucha Bros.

All four men pose after the match in a show of sportsmanship. That was frantic from all four men but an enjoyable frantic.