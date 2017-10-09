Click Here to Join 411’s LIVE NJPW King of Pro Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Bad Luck Fale, Yujiro Takahashi and Leo Tonga vs. SANADA, Hiromu Takahashi and BUSHI : LIJ attacks before the bell and we’re underway. Fale cuts off Takahashi, and starts to slam him around. Yujiro tags in, and maintains control, hitting a leg drop for 2. Leo is now in, laying in big rights and covering for 2. Bullet Club works quick tags, isolating Takahashi in their half of the ring. Yujiro hits a big boot and then misses a running kick. RANA by Takahashi and Leo tags in, but Takahashi tags in SANADA, who hits a dropkick. He sends Fale to the floor and then wipes out Leo and Yujiro with a great looking dive. Back in and he starts working over Leo, but Leo battles back with head butts. BUSHI distracts the big man, tags in and hits a missile dropkick. Leo cuts him off, tags in Fale who hits a corner splash. Leo hits a clothesline and Fale hits a splash as SANADA makes the save. Fale looks for the bad luck fall, but Takahashi distracts him with Daryl and that allow BUSHI to escape and BUSHI mists Fale and rolls him up for the win. SANADA, Hiromu Takahashi and BUSHI defeated Bad Luck Fale, Yujiro Takahashi and Leo Tonga @ 6:55 via pin

Toru Yano and Hirooki Goto vs. Minoru Suzuki and Zack Sabre Jr. : TAKA & Desperado are out with Sabre & Suzuki. You may be shocked here, but Suzuki-gun attacked before the bell and we got a brawl on the floor. Suzuki tries to kill Yano, and then rolls him in the ring. Suzuki attacks the arm, torturing the sublime thief. Sabre tags in and he and Suzuki continue to try and rip off Yano’s arms. Sabre grounds things, attacking the legs as Suzuki attacks Goto to keep him out. Suzuki tags back in, continuing the assault on Yano. Sabre and Suzuki double-team Yano, as Goto apparently takes a nap. Yano slowly tries to fight back on Sabre and finally tags out to Goto. He and Sabre work fun back and forth as Goto hits a Saito suplex for 2. The Goto elbow drop is countered into a Sabre double arm bar. Goto makes the ropes, and Sabre follows with uppercuts and then works into a hanging guillotine and then the octopus hold. Goto escapes, hits an ushigoroshi and we get wholesale changes to Yano and Suzuki. Yano undoes the buckle pad, but as he celebrates Suzuki lays in strikes. Yano tries to run, and Suzuki sends him to he floor. Back in and Suzuki hits a PK for 2. Suzuki blocks the low blow and hits a head butt. It breaks down, they all brawl on the floor and Suzuki shoots Yano to the barricade. Suzuki gets out some rope, and ties up Yano as he tosses the ref aside. He ties him to the barricade, slaps him but Yano hits a low blow and beats the count backing, still all tied up. Toru Yano and Hirooki Goto defeated Minoru Suzuki and Zack Sabre Jr. @ 9:25 via countout

– Suzuki kills some young lions post match.

– We get a special video package for Roppongi 3K.

– Roppongi 3K is Sho Tanaka & Yohei Komatsu, back from excursion.