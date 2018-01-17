Click Here to Join 411’s LIVE NXT TV Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– My Top 23 EVOLVE Matches of 2017.

– My Top 24 ROH Matches of 2017.

– My Top 8 Matches of December 2017.

– My NJPW WrestleKingdom 12 Takeaways.

– My Top 38 WWE Matches of 2017.

– My Top 25 Matches of 2017.

– The show opens with commentary welcoming us to the show.

Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss vs. Heavy Machinery : We start off with tag team action here tonight, as Moss & Sabbatelli look to get on the winning side of things after loses to the Street Profits. Otis overpowers Sabbatelli to begin. Sabbatelli fires back with a dropkick, but Otis runs him over with a shoulder block. He then catches the cross body and slams Sabbatelli down. Tucker in with a senrton atomico, and then swing Sabbatelli around with a guillotine. Moss tags in, Tucker maintains control for a bit, but Moss fires away with rights. Tucker hits the swinging guillotine on him and Otis tags in, does the worm and hits the elbow for 2 as Sabbatelli makes the save. Sabbatelli saves Moss, who then chop blocks Otis and Sabbatelli tags in, grounding Otis with strikes. Moss follows with more strikes, and works a chinlock. Otis hits a desperation belly to back suplex and tags Tucker in. He runs wild on Moss and Sabbatelli, hitting a dropkick. The corner splash follows, and then a hip toss. Moss then gets a cradle with the ropes to pick up the win. Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss defeated Heavy Machinery @ 4:32 via pin

– The Undisputed Era says that Takeover is all about them. Cole promises to beat Black, while O’Reilly & Fish say that they will retain the titles, no matter their opponent.

– We get highlights of last week’s main event, setting up Cole vs. Black for Takeover: Philly.

Roderick Strong vs. Fabian Aichner : Lock up to begin, and Aichner works the arm to begin. Aichner follows with strikes, and follows with a shoulder block. Roddy cuts him off with a leg lariat, covering for 2. Roddy floats over and runs into a powerslam. Post break, as Roddy counters out and lays in chops. Aichner catches him with another powerslam, covering for 2. Aichner lays the boots to Roddy in the corner. He looks for a powerbomb, countered and Roddy lays in rights and chops. The running lariat follows, and then chops and running forearms by Roddy follow. Aichner counters the Angle slam, but runs into a back breaker, as Roddy covers for 2 Aichner fights and follows with uppercuts and then Aichner hits the back breaker. Aichner springboards in and right into a back breaker. Roddy locks in the stronghold for the submission win. Roderick Strong defeated Fabian Aichner @ 4:35 via submission

– Post match, Roddy says there is a force he wants to destroy, and calls out Lars Sullivan. Oh Roddy, bad move man, bad move…

– We get a video package on TM-61, showing us highlights from past matches, and both guys discussing their relationship as tag team partners. They have been out of action for around a year. They talk about how Harley Race helped get them their tryout, but they weren’t ready and headed off to Japan and pro Wrestling NOAH. This was a really good profile on the team, and we’ll get part two next week.

Lacey Evans vs. Aliyah : They lock up, Aliyah works some slick counters but Evans works the arm. Aliyah kips up and Evans grabs her by the ear, but Aliyah escapes and gets a bridging pin for 2. Aliyah hits a forearm and crucifix for 2. Evans grinds Aliyah’s face on the ropes and hits a rough looking slingshot elbow drop for 2. Evans follows by working Aliyah over in the corner, and then covers for 2. Aliyah fires back with forearms, uppercuts and then hits a clothesline off the second rope. The northern lights suplex gets 2. Evans hits a jawbreaker. Aliyah charges and runs into a big right, and Aliyah is out as Evans picks up the win. Lacey Evans defeated Aliyah @ 3:25 via pin

– Post match, Evans calls the rest of the women’s division trash, and says it’s time for a proper and powerful woman clean house. And she’ll start with Cross, Moon, & Sane. Shayna Baszler arrives and Evans bails. Baszler now attacks Aliyah, and chokes her out center ring. Ember Moon arrives and runs her off, making the save. Baszler bails. Moons says if Baszler wants to bully someone, to try it with her. Moon wants to do it right now, but Baszler says she’ll do it when it’s for the title. Moon tells her to name the time and place, and she’ll beat her ass. Baszler says Takeover: Philly, and bring the title. The crowd was solidly into this, supporting Moon.

– Regal makes Moon vs. Baszler for Takeover. Zelina Vega arrives and says Gargano has no chance at Takeover. Velveteen Dream deserves the shot more than Gargano and he should have to put his title shot on the line. Regal would advise against that, so Vega runs Gargano down, calling him a sham.

– No Way Jose returns next week.

– Johnny Gargano hits the ring and says that he heard what Vega had to say. He knows what people are saying about him, that they doubt him and his ability to beat Almas. He is not broken, he is lot a loser, and he is not a fluke. This is his time, his opportunity, and no one will stop him. Fiery babyface Johnny! Next week, he will put his title shot on the line against Velveteen Dream. Gargano says he knows who he is, he is Johnny Freakin Wrestling, and he is the next NXT Champion!