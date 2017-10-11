Click Here to Join 411’s LIVE NXT TV Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest NXT TV Results

Qualifier for the NXT Women’s Championship match at NXT Takeover: Wargames: Nikki Cross vs. Liv Morgan vs. Peyton Royce : Billie Kay is out with Royce. They argue to begin, and Liv and Cross take Royce to the floor. Royce back in, eats an enziguri as Cross attacks Liv. Cross locks in a sleeper, but Liv takes her to the corner, looking for a break but Royce in and Cross shoves Liv into her, but they team up to slam Cross down. They argue and Royce attacks, working knee strikes and then a surfboard in the ropes but Cross drags Royce to the floor. Everyone back in now, Cross hits Liv with a missile dropkick and runs wild, taking Kay out along the way. Cross now works over Royce but Liv makes the save. Cross takes her out, hitting a neck breaker for 2. She sets Liv up top, but Royce attacks and tosses Cross aside. Royce up top with Liv, Cross recovers for the tower of doom spot. Cole and the gang arrive, and they have Taynara Conti with them. Conti heads to the ring, distracts Cross and Royce rolls her up for 2. Cross hits a neck breaker, but Liv makes the save. Cross takes her out with a draping neck breaker, but Conti breaks that up. Cross chases, but Royce hits the spinning heel kick and fisherman’s suplex for the win. Peyton Royce defeated Nikki Cross and Liv Morgan @ 6:55 via pin

Lio Rush vs. The Velveteen Dream : Former indie tag team partners collide. Rush slaps the shit out Dream to begin. Rush picks up the pace, delivering rapid-fire kicks. Dream cuts him off and hits a lariat and clubbing strikes. Dream follows with a side back breaker, covering for 2. Dream slaps him around, but Rush rolls him up for 2. The DDT follows for another near fall. Dream to the apron, Rush gets cut off with a right and rolling DVD. Dream heads up top and hits the big elbow drop for the win. The Velveteen Dream defeated Lio Rush @ 2:40 via pin [NR]

Danny Burch vs. Lars Sullivan : Burch slaps Lars right away, but Lars cuts him off, just running him over. Lars follows with clubbing strikes, tosses him to the corner and hits a corner splash. Lars follows with a delayed suplex, and then kicks at him and yells. Burch counters a slam and lays in chops and uppercuts. Lars cuts that off with a running clothesline. The side spinebuster finishes Burch. LARS SMASH TINY MAN! Lars Sullivan defeated Danny Burch @ 3:05 via pin

– We get highlights of last week’s Strong vs. McIntyre match. They shook hands, but Cole and the gang arrived to visit with their old friend.

– McIntyre will do a sit down interview next week.

The Street Profits vs. Damien Smith & Maros Estrada : The Profits mock their opponents, and then take control as they celebrate and make fun of their poor opponents. The pop up spinebuster and frog splash finish it. The Street Profits defeated Damien Smith & Maros Estrada @ 1:52 via pin [NR]

– Moon, Riot & Deville face off next week in a qualifying match for Takeover: War Games.

– Sanity faces Cole and the gang next week.