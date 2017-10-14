Click Here to Join 411’s LIVE ROH Global Wars Columbus Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– You can read my review of last night’s show here.

– My preview for tonight’s show is here.

– Kaz cuts a promo running down the crowd, and promises to kick anyone’s ass wearing a Bucks or Bullet club shirt after the show. Daniels says ROH’s success is due to them, but don’t get any respect. He also claims the Guns are running from them, so they will take out their two friends and kick their asses.

The Addiction (Daniels & Kazarian) vs. Jay White & Jonathan Gresham : Kaz and Gresham in to begin. They work some grappling to begin, with Kaz appearing mildly impressed. Kaz with an eye poke, Daniels in and White tags in and we get double teams on Daniels. White controls, hitting dropkicks on Kaz and Daniels. Double teams follow with Gresham picking up a near fall on Kaz. Daniels distracts Gresham, allowing Kaz to send Gresham to the floor. The Addiction take control, working quick tags and double teams, taking the heat on Gresham. Good, simple tag work by the Addiction, cutting off the ring and isolating Gresham. They distract the ref, working the phantom tag and continuing to beat down Gresham. Kaz sends White to the floor as the double teams continue; White makes the save. Daniels lays in chops, Gresham fires up and hits the desperation dropkick and White gets the hot tag. He runs wild, working over both Kaz and Daniels. He suplexes Daniels onto Kaz, and the uranage follows. Gresham follows with a 450 and Daniels breaks it up. Gresham hits a head scissors on Daniels, but gets cut off and Daniels wipes out White with a suicide dive, Kaz hits the cutter for 2. Daniels accidentally hits Kaz, it breaks down and White works over the Addiction, but gets cut off and celebrity rehab finishes White. The Addiction (Daniels & Kazarian) defeated Jay White & Jonathan Gresham @ 12:05 via pin

– TV Champion Kenny King arrives and talks about Mark Briscoe’s injury. They were supposed to face Page & Scurll; he’ll face them both tonight. Page & Scurll arrive, and says they aren’t the Bullet Club B team, just look at all of the shirts. Scurll runs down King, and says King couldn’t beat them in anyway and that he has no partner because no one likes him. Scurll dares him to find a partner from the crowd, because it doesn’t matter. This leads to Colt Cabana accepting the challenge.