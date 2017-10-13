Click Here to Join 411’s LIVE ROH Global Wars Pittsburgh Coverage

wrestling / News
I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review.
Hiromu Takahashi vs. Mark Briscoe: Daryl makes his debut in Pittsburgh; hit up Primani brothers. Daryl is on commentary, adding expert analysis. No fucking around to begin, as they start lighting each other up with chops and strikes. Mark is sent to the floor, and the match is stopped as Mark has severely fucked up his elbow. It looked bad. Hiromu Takahashi defeated Mark Briscoe @ 1:10 via ref stoppage (injury) [NR]
– The Addiction arrives, but aren’t dressed to compete. Kaz cuts a heel promo on the crowd, and say they won’t wrestle because the crowd doesn’t appreciate them. Daniels says he wants to beat their asses and tease a fight. But refuses and they leave.
– But Rhett Titus and Will Ferrara arrive and take the match.
The Dawgs (Rhett Titus and Will Ferrara) vs. Trent Beretta & Chuck Taylor: They brawl at the bell, Taylor and Trent take control and hug, because they’re best friends. The Dawgs argue and Ferrara enters the ring and gets worked over by the Best Friends. Taylor hits a flapjack and dropkick, covering for 2. Trent tags in, continuing to work over Ferrara. Ferrara tries to escape, but Trent hits a northern lights suplex for 2. He and Taylor work quick tags, Trent then stomps on Ferrara’s face and Taylor hits his senton. The crowd loves the Best Friends. Taylor follows with the belly to back suplex and hits a standing moonsault for 2. Trent back in, and hits a standing moonsault for 2. Titus slaps Ferrara to tags in, shoves down Ferrara and then catapults him into Trent. Titus follows with a dropkick, covering for 2. Titus uses Ferrara as a weapon, throwing him into Trent, and leading to a near fall. Ferrara takes control, taking the heat on Trent. Titus tags back in, they double team Trent and hug. Trent starts to fight back, Ferrara shoved to the floor and Trent hits the tornado DDT. Tag to Taylor is cut off by Ferrara, Titus hits the big boot and he and Ferrara work double teams, covering for 2 as Taylor made the save. Ferrara gets a chain, but Cheeseburger appears and takes out Ferrara. That allows the Best Friends to fire up, and the pile driver and dude buster finish Titus. Trent Beretta & Chuck Taylor defeated Titus & Ferrara @ 9:24 via pin
Jay White vs. Jay Lethal: they shake hands and we’re friends to begin. They work a slow start, lock up and roll to the floor. Back in and they lockup again, White hits an arm drag and Lethal backs off. They work to the mat, with Lethal getting a cradle for 2. Back to the feet, White trips up Lethal and takes him down, but Lethal kicks him away. They go face-to-face, and work into the test of strength. Lethal takes White down, looks for pins but White bridges out and Lethal tries to break that but White refuses. Back to the feet, White lays in chops and then dropkicks out the knee. Lethal sent to the floor, back in and dropkicks Lethal to the floor. Lethal gets cut off with a dropkick and sent back to the floor. White follows, brings lethal back into the ring and they trade strikes. White follows with a boot, but Lethal cuts him off and hits the lethal combination, covering for 2. he follows with an elbow drop, covering for 2. They work to the corner, Lethal lays in chops and uppercuts. The clothesline follows and the cover gets 2. White counters with a roll up and then hits a DDT for the double down. White then follows with a Saito suplex, covering for 2. White now locks in a Muta lock, but lethal makes the ropes. White hits a draping neck breaker, covering for 2. White then grounds Lethal, working a sitting abdominal stretch. Lethal slowly fights out, but White cuts him off with another neck breaker, covering for 2. Uppercuts follow, and then a German by White, Lethal counters out and he hits a German. They battle for position and White hits a German, holds on and Lethal follows with back elbows and he counters into a German. The lethal combination follows and we have a double down. White now sent to the floor, Lethal hits a suicide dive, follows with a second and then a third. Back in and Lethal up top, hits the top rope elbow, but White kicks out. Lethal looks for the lethal injection, but White moves and suplexes Lethal to the buckles and covers for 2. White up top, leaps over Lethal and then runs into a spine buster for a good near fall. Lethal locks in the figure four, White fights and tries to turn it only for Lethal to stop him. White finally starts to drag Lethal and grabs the ropes. Lethal locks to lock it in again, but White rolls him up for 2. Lethal hits an enziguri and White cuts off the injection with a lariat and brain buster for a great near fall. White pummels the shit out of Lethal, Lethal counters out of the kiwi krusher, and hits a cutter to escape the sleeper. The lethal injection finishes it. Jay Lethal defeated Jay White @ 20:14 via pin