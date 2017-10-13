Click Here to Join 411’s LIVE ROH Global Wars Pittsburgh Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review.

Hiromu Takahashi vs. Mark Briscoe : Daryl makes his debut in Pittsburgh; hit up Primani brothers. Daryl is on commentary, adding expert analysis. No fucking around to begin, as they start lighting each other up with chops and strikes. Mark is sent to the floor, and the match is stopped as Mark has severely fucked up his elbow. It looked bad. Hiromu Takahashi defeated Mark Briscoe @ 1:10 via ref stoppage (injury) [NR]

– The Addiction arrives, but aren’t dressed to compete. Kaz cuts a heel promo on the crowd, and say they won’t wrestle because the crowd doesn’t appreciate them. Daniels says he wants to beat their asses and tease a fight. But refuses and they leave.

– But Rhett Titus and Will Ferrara arrive and take the match.

The Dawgs (Rhett Titus and Will Ferrara) vs. Trent Beretta & Chuck Taylor : They brawl at the bell, Taylor and Trent take control and hug, because they’re best friends. The Dawgs argue and Ferrara enters the ring and gets worked over by the Best Friends. Taylor hits a flapjack and dropkick, covering for 2. Trent tags in, continuing to work over Ferrara. Ferrara tries to escape, but Trent hits a northern lights suplex for 2. He and Taylor work quick tags, Trent then stomps on Ferrara’s face and Taylor hits his senton. The crowd loves the Best Friends. Taylor follows with the belly to back suplex and hits a standing moonsault for 2. Trent back in, and hits a standing moonsault for 2. Titus slaps Ferrara to tags in, shoves down Ferrara and then catapults him into Trent. Titus follows with a dropkick, covering for 2. Titus uses Ferrara as a weapon, throwing him into Trent, and leading to a near fall. Ferrara takes control, taking the heat on Trent. Titus tags back in, they double team Trent and hug. Trent starts to fight back, Ferrara shoved to the floor and Trent hits the tornado DDT. Tag to Taylor is cut off by Ferrara, Titus hits the big boot and he and Ferrara work double teams, covering for 2 as Taylor made the save. Ferrara gets a chain, but Cheeseburger appears and takes out Ferrara. That allows the Best Friends to fire up, and the pile driver and dude buster finish Titus. Trent Beretta & Chuck Taylor defeated Titus & Ferrara @ 9:24 via pin