Click Here to Join 411’s LIVE WWE 205 Live Coverage

– We get highlights of all the recent drama with Enzo and the 205 Live roster, including the Kalisto angle from last night.

– Kalisto says getting the shot on 205 Live is a huge chance for him and puts over the hardworking cruiserweights until Enzo arrives and does his usual shtick. He calls Kalisto the luckiest luchadore around and runs down his ring gear. He then says that no one would buy a Kalisto mask, but thanks to the Zo Show, you’ll be able to buy those masks. Kalisto cuts him off and shows video of Enzo’s title win, where he low blowed Neville and won. Enzo says he’s forgotten more than Kalisto will ever know and, and makes fun of Kalisto for getting beaten on by Strowman. Enzo calls him a lucha letdown ever since he lost the US Title. Enzo says the haters call him disgrace and then ask him for an autograph. Enzo then says that Daivari will hand Kalisto his first loss here tonight.

Kalisto vs. Ariya Daivari : Daivari attacks at the bell, but Kalisto hits a head scissors and sends him to the floor and follows with a dive. Back in and v gets in a cheapo shot as the ref backed off Kalisto. Daivari takes control, hits a back breaker and covers for 1. Kalisto counters out, but runs into a boot. Daivari lays the boots to Kalisto, and then grounds the action. Kalisto fights out, hits a jawbreaker and a high cross, dropkick and spike RANA for 2. Daivari fights off Salida del sol and hits a spinebuster. The frog splash follows for 2. Daivari picks up Kalisto, but Kalisto hits Salida del sol for the win. Kalisto defeated Ariya Daivari @ 4:45 via pin

– We get a Gallagher/Alexander video package.

– Gulak is still trying to create a Drew-topia, and that was ruined by Tozawa last week. He shills the network, and wants to deliver the rest of his PowerPoint presentation. #8 is no flipping. Ali interrupts the presentation.

Mustafa Ali vs. Drew Gulak : These two feuded earlier this summer, and Ali won the blow off match. Tozawa arrives and sits on the stage to watch the match. They work some solid and basic back and forth. Gulak cuts off Ali with a head butt but gets tossed to the floor. Tozawa does his chant, angering Gulak. Gulak walks around with his no chants sign, back in the ring and Ali picks up the pace, does a flip and Gulak yells at him. Ali hits a RANA, and then hits a dropkick. Ali up top, hits a high cross and covers for 2. Gulak cuts off the tornado DDT and follows with knee strikes, covering for 2. Tozawa chants again, frustrating Gulak. Gulak works the stranglehold, Tozawa chants again and Ali battles back. he fires up with chops, and then a dropkick. Ali then hits his rolling neck breaker for 2. Ali then gets a cradle but gets sent to the buckles. Gulak suplexes Ali to the corner, Tozawa distracts him again, and that allows Ali to hit ahead kick, and imploding 450 for the win. Mustafa Ali defeated Drew Gulak @ 6:40 via pin

– Post match, Tozawa chants more over Gulak’s fallen body.

– Next week, Rich Swann faces TJP.

– Kendrick saye he feels sorry for Enzo, he’s been there when a locker room turns on you. He will stand with Enzo, but as for Alexander… well Alexander arrives and kicks the shit out of him. I guess Alexander was the man with the plan.