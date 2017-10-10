Click Here to Join 411’s LIVE WWE 205 Live Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

– We get highlights from last night’s Raw, where Enzo lost the title to Kalisto.

– Renee is here and brings out Kalisto. Kalisto says there is finally a luchadore as Cruiserweight champion and it was a dream come true, willing it on his idol Eddie Guerrero’s birthday. He promises to bring honor and respect to the title, unlike Enzo. Enzo now arrives, and is flanked by Ariya Daivari. Enzo does his usual shtick, and says it’s not a party without him. Kalisto may be the champion, but it’s still the Zo show. Enzo says he main evented Raw 3 weeks in a row and is the godfather of the division. He continues to run down the cruiserweights, and took Kalisto to the woodshed until Mustafa Ali got involved. Enzo says Kalisto had to lie, steal and cheat to win. Kalisto says a win is a win, just like Enzo says. “I won and you lost.” Enzo says he’s right, and says Kalisto is ugly under his mask, and adds that he made the title sexy. Enzo says he has mucho dinero and the only green Kalisto has is guacamole. Enzo says Kalisto should just dip, because at TLC he’s taking the title back. Daivari attacks Kalisto and Enzo joins in for the beat down, Ali arrives to make the save. He takes out Daivari and Enzo runs.

– Swann says this match comes at a cost, their friendship. There will be no handshakes, no hugs, and no more friendship.

2 out of 3 Falls Match: Rich Swann vs. TJP : Swan hits a dive during TJP’s entrance and we’re underway. They brawl on the floor, TJP rolls him in and the match officially starts. TJP takes Swann to the floor, slams him off of the announce table. TJP then tosses Swann into he post. Back in and TJP locks in the knee bar, but Swann bridges out and into a pin to win fall one @ 1:15. TJP quickly fights back, hitting a toss up flapjack for 2. TJP hits the slam but the senton atomico misses. Swann tries to pick up the pace but runs into a dropkick. He celebrates and Swann dropkicks him to the floor. TJP back in, hits the springboard forearm and covers for 2. TJP grounds the action, working the headlock. He transitions to the stranglehold, but Swann battles to his feet. The running cross body gets 1. TJP cuts of the sunset flip, and transitions into the sharpshooter. Swann makes the ropes. TJP whips Swann to the corner, and then counters the tiger driver into a cradle (I think he wanted an arm bar actually). Swann hits the spinning heel kick. Swann picks up the pace, hits the tiger driver but TJP kicks out at 2. Swann head RANAs TJP off the ropes, but the rolling thunder eats knees and TJP covers for 2. They work into counters and then a double down. TJP fires back with strikes, sends Swann to the apron but TJP slingshots out into a dropkick to the knee. Back in and TJP springboards into a superkick for a good near fall. Swann up top, slowly, but TJP cuts him off and pulls him off and drops into the knee bar and Swann fights and makes the ropes. TJP is pissed. He goes for another knee bar, but gets rolled up for 2. Swann hits a Michinoku driver and hits a running 450 for 2. Swann up top and hits the phoenix splash for the win. Rich Swann defeated TJP @ 11:55 via pin (2-0)

– Enzo Amore & Ariya Daivari meet and Enzo calls Kalisto & Mustafa Ali (Mufasa and Simba) are dirt bags. Drew Gulak arrives and says that he commends Enzo for sticking to his values. Gulak can’t stand for Kalisto’s chanting and poor fashion sense. Gulak may not agree with everything Enzo does, but he is like Enzo, “woke.”

– Gulak attacks Tozawa during his entrance, breaking one of his own rules, no interrupting. Gulak slams Tozawa to the LED wall and the hits Tozawa in the throat with his sign. No more chanting for Tozawa.

– We get highlights of Alexander vs. Gallagher from last week.

– Alexander is asked about his actions from last week. He showed that he can be a man with a plan, and prove that he can get his hands dirty and that he won’t back down. He also knows that Kendrick and Gallagher will make a new plan and come for him, but promises to be ready.