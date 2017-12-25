Click Here to Join 411’s LIVE WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

– We get highlights from last week’s show.

– The first hour of tonight’ show is commercial free.

John Cena’s New Shirt Kicks Off Raw : Cena immediately gives his shirt and hat to what appeared a make a wish kid. Cena plays up the holiday edition of the show, calling WWE & the fans his family. THE DRIFTER IS HERE and he has no time for John Cena’s shit. He says “WWE” now stands for “Walk With Elias.” Cena says he’ll walk with Elias, and Elias is here interrupting because everyone interrupts him, and says CM Punk sure the hell won’t interrupt him tonight. That of course brings out the Punk chants, but Elias plans to perform. Elias keeps cutting Cena’s attempted advice off, so Cena gives him his stool and backs off. Elias starts to sing and gets booed out of the building as he buries Chicago. Cena interrupts him, and says Elias shouldn’t have said bad things about Chicago, kisses up to the crowd but Elias says he speaks the truth. Cena calls him a jerk, and those are fighting words. Elias says he never thought of things that way. So he’d love t do another song. Elias sings again, playing it nice. Cena joins in and Elias lays him out. He runs down Christmas and Cena. He works over Cena and says he’ll give him the gift of challenging Cena.

John Cena vs. Elias : The bell rings and Elias attacks. Cena fires back, and hits rights and a hip toss. Cena grounds the action, but Elias quickly fights back, and again takes control as they spill to the floor. He works him over, and rolls him back in, covering for 2. Elias tosses Cena across the ring and covers again for 2. Elias puts Cena in the tree of WHOA, heads up top and hits a double stomp, and that gets 2. Cena starts to fight back, but gets cut off. Back to the tree of WHOA, Elias back up top, but Cena avoids the double stomp and hits a clothesline. Rights follow, they trade center ring and Elias hits a back breaker for 2. Elias continues to control, laying in rights and then laying the boots to Cena in the corner. Elias back up top pulls Cena up with him and Cena fights, but Elias hits a spin out powerbomb for 2. Cena rolls to the floor. Cena makes it back in, but Elias covers for 2. Elias grounds things with a side headlock. Cena fights to his feet, and hits shoulder blocks, but Elias rolls to the floor. Cena follows, rolls him back in and Elias hits a clothesline for 2. The side back breaker follows for 2 by Elias. Cena counters into an STF, Elias fights, escapes and hits a running knee strike as Cena rolls to the floor. Cena to the apron, Elias follows with rights, but Cena gets a sunset flip and into the STF. Elias fights again, and makes the ropes. Elias hits drift away, but Cena kicks out at 2. Elbows follow by Elias, he poses, but Cena gets a sunset flip for 2. Shoulder blocks follow and then the proto bomb. Cena follows with the five-knuckle shuffle and AA; that’s that. John Cena defeated Elias @ 15:55 via pin

– We get a Samoa Joe promo video.

– Kurt Angle decorates a tree as Jason Jordan arrives for family time. Seth Rollins arrives and he wants revenge against Joe, for injuring Ambrose. He and Jordan argue, but Angle says Jordan & Rollins need to take out the Bar first. Angle says they will face the Bar tonight for the tag team titles.

– Roman Reigns arrives and Angle books him vs. Joe tonight, and the IC Title will be on the line.

– Charly interviews Kendrick, who will face Itami tonight. He wants to find out if Itami belongs.

Hideo Itami vs. Brian Kendrick : Jack Gallagher is at ringside. Kendrick attacks at the bell, they trade strikes and knees. Itami follows with kicks, demanding respect. Gallagher distracts him, allowing Kendrick to attack and cover for 2. Kendrick hits a butterfly suplex, covering for 2. Kendrick then grounds the action; Itami fights to his feet, lays in boots and stuns Kendrick off the ropes. The top rope clothesline follows. Clotheslines and kicks follow, and then the suplex connects. Itami fires up with strikes and then the hesitation dropkick connects; Itami hits the GTS and that’s that. Hideo Itami defeated Brian Kendrick @ 4:05 via pin

– We get a video package on the women’s Royal Rumble.

– Sasha, Bayley, and Mickie walk and meet with Dallas & Axel who sing Miz themed Christmas songs. The ladies walk away.

Paige, Mandy Rose, & Sonja Deville vs. Bayley, Sasha Banks, & Mickey James : Paige and Banks to begin. Paige connects with strikes, tags on Rose, and Banks hits a dropkick. Banks takes control, tagging Mickie in and they work double teams. She works the arm of Rose, lays in kicks and then the clothesline for 2. Bayley tags in, she and Mickie work double teams and Bayley covers for 2. Deville gets the tag, and starts tossing Bayley around, lays in kicks, but Bayley powers her to the corner and Banks tags back in. The running knees sorta hits for 2. Banks fights off Rose, follows Deville to the floor and gets planted with a clothesline. Paige tags in, and lays the boots to Banks in the corner. Rose tags in, as they isolate banks and work the quick tag. Deville back in and lays in strikes on Banks, covering for 2. She grounds the action. Banks keeps fighting, but Paige tags back in and grounds things. Banks gets to her feet, but Paige hits a clothesline for 2. More quick tags follow, Rose in and picks up a cover for 2. Rose cuts off the tag and knocks Mickie & Bayley to the floor. Banks slams Rose into Paige, and we get wholesale changes to Bayley & Paige. Bayley is fired up and runs wild, taking out Deville. Paige fights back but runs into a Bayley to belly, but Deville & Rose pull Paige to the floor. It breaks down on the floor with a big brawl. Bayley & Paige back in, but Paige cuts her off and hits ramPaige for the win. Paige, Mandy Rose, & Sonja Deville defeated Bayley, Sasha Banks, & Mickey James @ 10:18 via pin

– We get highlights of the Ambrose injury angle from last week. Commentary says he’ll be out for upwards of 9-months.

– Renee interviews Joe, who has no sympathy for what he did last week. His actions earned him an IC Title shot tonight, he’s systematically taken out the Shield, and tonight, finishes things when he finishes and owns Reigns.

Kane vs. Heath Slater : Rhyno is at ringside. Slater looks to play stay away, but Kane cuts him off and starts kicking his ass. The side slam gets 2 and Kane then kicks him to the floor. Rhyno tries to motivate Slater, but he’s immediately tossed back to the floor. Rhyno and Slater argue, so Kane looks to attack but Slater fires up starts connecting, but is almost immediately cut off. Chokeslam, pin, finish. Kane defeated Heath Slater @ 2:17 via pin [NR]

– Post match, Kane & Rhyno brawl. Rhyno hits the corner spear, but the gore is cut off. Kane chokeslams him and stands tall.