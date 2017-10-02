Click Here to Join 411’s LIVE WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

– The show starts with the roster on stage for a moment of silence for the tragedy in Las Vegas.

– We get highlights from last week’s show, where the Miztourage laid out Roman Reigns and fisted him. NO ONE FISTS ROMAN REIGNS!

Braun Strowman vs. Seth Rollins : Holy shit, Raw is starting with a match. What a pleasant surprise. Strowman killed Ambrose last week, setting up this match tonight. Rollins attacks right away, but Strowman quickly cuts him off and looks for a powerslam, but Rollins escapes and slaps him. Rollins runs, picks up the pace but get flapjacked by Strowman. Strowman takes control, beating down Rollins and then tying him up in the ropes. Rollins stuns Strowman off the ropes, heads up top but Strowman press slams him back to the mat. Strowman looks to ground the action, but Rollins hits a jawbreaker and low bridges Strowman to the floor. Strowman cuts off the suicide dive by punching Rollins right in the face. Post break, Rollins fights back, and leaps off the ropes and Strowman catches him and hits the sack of shit slam. Rollins rolls to the floor, Strowman follows and posts Rollins. Rollins manages to post Strowman, hits a suicide dive and then another, finally taking Strowman down. Back in and Rollins hits a springboard clothesline, but Strowman is still up, Rollins hits another, and then the block buster connects and Strowman kicks out at 1. Rollins hits a superkick, another and tries for the ripcord knee strike but Strowman kills him with a clothesline and powerslam for the win. Braun Strowman defeated Seth Rollins @ 10:27 via pin

– Post match, Strowman hits another powerslam. Ambrose arrives and attacks, and crotches Strowman and then eats a chokeslam and another! Strowman then powerslams Ambrose and stands tall.

– Cesaro and Sheamus arrive and they beat down the champions.

– Maybe Miz recruits Strowman & Joe and THEY face The reunited Shield.

– We get highlights of the Mickie James/Alexa Bliss segment from last week. Mickie James walks and Alica Fox is there laughing. Emma is there and makes fun of her age as well and says James has a secret admirer. The gift left for her was a box of adult diapers. James is pissed and goes looking for Bliss. But Nia Jax is there, protecting Bliss, I guess they are friends again. Great continuity there. James will face Jax tonight.

– Bray Wyatt is in a smoke-filled room, rocking in his chair. He rants incoherently about sister Abigail, saying she’d never lie to him.

– Elias walks.

– Elias is here to sing us a song. He buries Denver and then sings us his song, burying Denver even more.

Elias vs. Titus O’Neil : This was setup last week when Elias beat Apollo Crews and attacked Tutus. Crews is out with Titus. Titus overpowers Elias to begin. Elias attacks with chops and then works a side headlock. Titus escapes with a belly to back suplex, and then works him over in the corner. Titus hits a slam, and corner splash. Elias bails to the floor, and shoves Crews. The ref argues with Crews, Elias stuns Titus off the ropes and hits drift away for the win. Elias defeated Titus O’Neil @ 2:59 via pin [NR]

Mickie James vs. Nia Jax : Alexa Bliss arrives and heads to ringside. Jax attacks at the bell as James was distracted. Jax tosses her around and controls early. Jax then chokes out James in the ropes, and then works a bear hug. Jax follows with a slam, and then grounds the action. James fights to her feet, works elbow strikes but Jax tosses James to the floor. We take a break. Post break, James is trying to fight back but runs into a lariat. Bliss mocks James as Jax continues to dominate her. James fires up with strikes, and follows with kicks. Jax hits what looked like a slow motion and sloppy spear for 2. Jax again grounds the action, James slowly elbows out and Jax back to the bear hug to cut her off. James elbows out, fights out of a powerbomb and follows with kicks. James chops her down with kicks, but Jax slams her to the corner. Jax sets her up top, James fights back with kicks and hits a sorta DDT (sloppy). Bliss runs in for the DQ. Mickie James defeated Nia Jax @ 9:45 via DQ

– Post match, James lays out Bliss and stands tall.

– We get highlights of the 205 roster trying to kill Enzo last week.

– Renee interviews Enzo. Enzo is asked for his reaction to last week, and he just stands there and looks sad, saying nothing.

– James is interviewed about her win. She wants to be the new Raw women’s champion, Kurt Angle appears out of nowhere, and gives her a title match at TLC.

Matt Hardy & Jason Jordan vs. The Good Brothers : Jordan has dropped the singlet for the box tights, so no more dropping the straps. Matt and Anderson start things off, Matt started to take control but Anderson takes him to his corner and that allows Gallows to tag in. Jordan tags in, works over Gallows but gets cut off. Gallows works him over with strikes, but Jordan hits a springboard clothesline and it breaks down as Matt and Jordan clear the ring. Post break, Matt and Anderson are in and Anderson cuts him off. Gallows tags in as they work the heat on Matt, isolating him in their half of the ring. Anderson back in, misses a charge and Jordan gets the hot tag and suplexes Anderson across the ring. Gallows blind tags in and cuts off Jordan. Elbow drops follow, and Gallows covers for 2. gallows follows with a big boot and leg drop (brother) covering for 2. Anderson tags back in, and grounds Jordan by working the arm. Anderson cuts off the tag attempt, but Jordan hits a Saito suplex and makes the tag as we get wholesale changes to Matt and Gallows. Matt runs wild, hitting corner clotheslines and a bulldog clothesline combo on the good brothers, which gets 2. Gallows finally cuts off Matt, but matt hits a tornado DDT and follows with the second rope elbow drop. Anderson makes the save, Jordan takes him to the floor and follows. He gets tossed into he barricade, allowing the good brothers to hit the magic killer for the win. The Good Brothers defeated Matt Hardy & Jason Jordan @ 11:02 via pin

– Reigns gets interviewed about Rollins & Ambrose getting their asses kicked earlier tonight. He’s not worried about them and knows they are planning payback. He plans to destroy the Miz and win the IC Title tonight.

– Dana Warrior is here for a Susan G. Comen presentation, featuring breast cancer survivors. Dana, Bayley, Banks, Jax. Fox, Emma, & Bliss are also in the ring. The cancer survivors are given pink WWE Championships.