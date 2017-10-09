Click Here to Join 411’s LIVE WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Man oh man have I missed you fucks! I’d like to thank Bossman Larry for covering for me the weeks that I had to take off to make sure my bar could properly handle Monday Night Football. Update; It can.

I’ve got some news for you all! I’ve been working on something for quite some time, and it’s near its completion. So, for all of those Watry-haters, word-craving sons of bitches who just want something more with their wrestling columnists….get ready for…

October 12, 2017….get ready for a four week extravaganza!

But for now…let’s get to RAW!