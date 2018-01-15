Click Here to Join 411’s LIVE WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Remember last week when Braun thought he was Batman and killed Bane and Clayface by grappling a nearby large metal structure and dropped it on them? Well in case you forgot, RAW opens with a reminder. Once the clip is ran, Braun Strowman is here to scream.

Braun wants to tell us a short story with a happy ending. A beast and a machine met a monster at the Royal Rumble, and the last one standing was the monster among men, and he became the new Universal Champion.

Kurt Angle feels this story isn’t PG enough, so he comes down to the ring with some security guards that look like they’ll be cut short like Paige’s career.

Braun is upset that Angle interrupted his story. Angle says he has a story as well, but no happy ending. Braun could have maimed Brock and Kane for life. This is unacceptable. Braun also caused thousands of dollars in damage. Braun says it could have been worse. Angle blames him for creating an unsafe work place. Angle wonders about other workers.

Braun tells Angle to do his job, Braun did his job. Angle says they settle things in the ring, and Braun didn’t do that. Braun says he does what he wants, when he wants, and how he wants to. If he wants to walk into Suplex Cirt and reip the walls down, that’s what he will do. If he wants to kick the door in in Hell, and at the Rumble, if he wants to be champ, he will.

Angle tells Braun that he won’t be in the Rumble match at all because….he’s fired.

Angle bounces.

Braun stands in shock for a while before leaving the ring and heading up the ramp. Security follows.

Cole tells us that tonight, we will see Asuka vs Nia Jax, Roman Reigns vs Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel.

Backstage, Braun walks with anger, mumbles some stuff, then looks back at the security who is still following him. The guard who is oh so obviously not a wrestler (as you can tell by the facial hair) tells Braun to let it go…and we go to commercial.

We’re back, and Braun is still walking around backstage, being told to just let it go and just leave. Braun gets near a door. One of the guards puts his hand on Braun, and that’s enoguh for Braun to toss him into a large sliding door. A few others get tossed, then one gets right handed hard, thus ending his life. One more gets tossed aside, and the final security guard tries to run. Braun catches him by the belt, tosses him across a table then finally onto another nearby table. Braun then stares directly into the camera, and says he’s not leaving until everybody gets these hands.

We go back to Cole’s beautiful acting who is horribly frightened for the safety of the rest of the crew. Booker and Corey argue about calling cops while Cole stands around looking like the dad from Honey I Shrunk the Kids.



Match 1: Cesaro and Sheamus vs Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews

Cesaro and Apollo to start. Stomps in the corner from Cesaro. He works the arm and tags in Sheamus. Double whip into an arm drag, but APollo escapes and dropkicks Cesaro to the outside. Apollo flips out of the corner. Dropkick to Sheamus. Tag to Titus, who comes in with a a hard right to punch the pit of Sheamus. Shoulder tackle to Sheamus. He hits an uppercut, then chops Sheamus in the corner. Cesaro distracts, gets a tag, and hits an uppercut. Another. Chop to Titus. Titus is upset. He tosses Cesaro into the corner and hits a chop. Again. Titus gets a third chop in. Cesaro reverses and chops Titus. He hits another one, but Titus ain’t havin it. He chokes up Cesaro, puts him in the corner and hits a hard cohp. Body slam in the middle of the ring. Tag to Apollo. Kick to Cesaro. Body slam into a running elbow drop. Cover for .1.2….NO! Suplex lock p. Cesaro floats over. Tag to Sheamus. Whip to Apollo by Cesaro, and Sheamus kicks him in the back hard. Sheamus with a clothesline off the top rope!

We return after a break with Cesaro getting a tag to Sheamus. Sheamus in to drop Apollo on his knee back first. Cesaro flies off the top rope with an elbow. Sheamus covers for 1..2..NO! Cesaro with a cravat from behind. Tag to Cesaro. tag to Titus. Titus in with some clothesline the na a hard chop in the corner. Again. Over and over. Titus tosses Cesaro across the ring. Titus calls for the splash, runs, and hits it in the corner. Body slam in the center of the ring. Cover for 1..2..NO! Whip to Cesaro. Kick from Cesaro. Sheamus with a kick of his own after a tag. They grab Titus to hit a suplex, but Apollo on the apron. Cesaro attacks, gets sent to the outside. Apollo with a moonsault attempt. He hits it on Cesaro. Sheamus in the ring goes for a cover after Cesaro uppercuts Titus. Sheamus tags in Cesaro, Cesaro walks in and goes for the Nuetralizer. Titus escapes. Cesaro lands on his feet. Titus gets a tag. Crossbody off the ropes. 1..2..NO!!! Standing Moonsault immediately. Cover for 1..2…NO!! Titus is in, but gets setn right back out. Tag to Sheamus. Sheamus looks for White noise. Cesaro gets on the 2nd rope. We’re going to get a combo.

But Jason Jordan’s music hits. He comes out, all smiles. Apollo with a rollup to Sheamus. Pin for 1..2…3!!!

Interesting…and by that, I mean, not really.

Match Quality: *1/2

Personal Enjoyment: *1/2

Total Rating: *1/2

Seth Rollins comes out, asking Jason Jordan what the hell he is doing. Seth looks pissed and not happy with what Jordan is doing. In the ring, Sheamus and Cesaro are staring at them, pissed.

Backstage, Braun asks someone where Angle’s office is. He steps up to a doorway, kicks the door in, and walks into an empty office. Braun tosses a chair into a television, then destroys some paintings and desks. haha. Nice.

Backstage, in catering, Hawkins and Kalisto are eating carrots. SOmeone comes in to warn them that Braun is coming. Hawkins. gets chokeslammed onto a table. A dude with a large cake is standing there, scared stiff. Braun grabs a piece of cake, eats it, and walks away.

Enzo is here with his buddy Tony Nese. He’s doing fine. He calls Braun a monster amongst men, but says that so is he, and he may be walking down to this ring at Rumble stitched and broken, but he’s also going to walking out champion. If he’s Frankenstein, what does this make Cedric. Dracula, cuz he sucks. If Cedric wants some more, he’ll have to get through Nese.

Cedric comes out, but he’s not alone. Goldust accompanies him. He wonders how dare Enzo compares himself to Boris Karloff. If Enzo was a film, he’d go straight to DVD. Cedric Alexander, though, is a box office smash, a blockbuster, and when he defeats Enzo at RR, there will be only one word to describe him…..CHAMPION.

Goldust has one word for Enzo, as well. Cedric takes the mic. Enzo, from his eye to his ankle, there’s only word to describe Enzo….SAWFT.

Enzo looks like a lesbian olympic coach struggling to hold onto her youth through one of her olympians. Yes….that exact image.

Braun is still running wild in the back, pushing around large trash bins and just making a mess.

We then go back to the ring with a match already in play.



Match 2: Tony Nese vs Cedric Alexander

Nese with a hard kick to Cedric’s face. Tony with a right hand. Cedric chops back. Knee from Tony. Whip and Cedric escapes by rolling, rolls back, flips into a hurricanrana and finally a dropkick from Cedric. Cedric rushes the corner with a headbutt to the gut, hops over onto the apron, and looks to springboard, but Tony clips the rope and Cedric falls across the ropes. Nese kicks him hard enough to get him up on his shoulders, then drops Cedric on his knees. Pin for 1..2..NO! Nese covers again, with his leg, and hits a hard right to Cedric. Nese then counts his abs. I try the same, but I’m 7 short. Chop from Nese in the corner. Tree of Woe to Cedric, and Nese hits a few knees. Nese with the bicycle kick sit ups in the corner, kicking Cedric with each count. Cover for 1…NO! Nese grabs the head and crsuhes it.

On the outisde, Goldust mocks enzo and even does his little shuffle. In the ring, Cedric hits a right. Nese hits one of his own as well. Nese whips Cedric into the corner. Nese gets hit with an uppercut. Drop toe hold sends Nese into the corner head first. Cerdic rushes the apron and kicks the ropes into the face of Nese. Cedric rushes into the ring, grabs the head, and face plants Nese into the mat. Cerdric rushes the corner, hops over and onto the apron. Springboard onto Nese and covers for 1..2…NO!!! Cedric grabs Nese from behind. He cinches the waist, but nese grabs in a headlock! Nese drops a forearm, reaches fo rthe ropes, hits a back elbow, but Cedric goes for it! Nese lands on his feet. Rollup from Cedric. 1..2..NO!!! Kick from Nese. Knee to the face. Kick is met with a catch and Cedric hits a hard back elbow.

Whip to the middle of the ring, pumphandle attempt from Nese, but Cedric reverses. Lumbar Check! Pin for 1..2…3!!!

Man, when these guys are on…they’re on.

Match Quality: **3/4

Personal Enjoyment: ***

Total Rating: **

Angle is talking to a ref, saying he’s going to have to call the cops and a SWAT team. Another ref comes in to tell Angle that Braun is heading for the production trucks. Angle, in some really bad helping, says, “Oh God, they’re worth 12 million dollars!”

We come back after a commercial, and Braun enters a production truck. He asks a dude what this button does, then heads towards another guy and asks how to shut this stuff off. He then struggles entering a door. He throws a jacket and a few sheets of paper. Still no Dunn to be found. Braun kicks everyone out of the truck. Some lady screams. Braun kicks a trash can then heads back to the outside. Well, I think it’s the outside. Everyone gets back to their places after confirming that Braun is gone. They check on everything, making sure it’s all ok, then the screen starts shaking. We go to the outside, and Braun drives the truck forward, whil releasing the truck portion. Braun looks to lift the truck, until Angle comes up to him and stops him.

Angle’s phone rings, he looks to see who it is, and we get three different angles of Braun lifting the truck. Seriously, it’s more cuts than a Bay film. Braun flips the truck on its side, then continues his rampage.

Who writes this shit?

Braun continues his path of destruction while two little midget security dudes tell Braun it;’s time for him to go. Braun continues, and it looks like he’s going back towards the ring. He’s heading straight for the stage, looking towards the ring. Cole squeals like a Cole. Braun stands atop the stage, then looks over to commentary. Cole continues screaming OMG and Booker bumps into him. Braun grabs Cole by the belt, then lifts him into his arm. Angle comes running with a bunch of security, telling him to stop. Braun drops Cole. Stephanie McMahon has called Angle and rehired Braun. He’s still in the match. Braun screams in success, and walks to the backstage area.

Braun notices Cole crawling, stops, and lifts Cole up. He then tosses Cole into a group of security guards anyways.

We’re back and….

COLE IS GONE!!! GOOD GOD ALL MIGHTY, WE’RE FREE AT LAST!!!

He is replaced by Tom Phillips.



Match 3: Asuka vs Nia Jax

Nia misses a right hand to start. Asuka with kicks. Nia shoots the legs, but Nia grabs her by the waist and tosses Asuka aside. Asuka works the left arm, but Nia shoves Asuka out of it. Again. Asuka scouts, ducks under with a go behind. Nia with an elbow, but Asuka dodges and hits the ropes. She comes back with an Octopus hold on Nia!!! Asuka has her tangled up! Nia tries to fight out, does, and sends Asuka off. Asuka hits the ropes. Backbreaker to Asuka. Nia grabs Asuka by the hair and tosses her across the room. Asuka kicks high, then hits a few left and right elbows. Whip attempt but Nia hits a hard clothesline. Nia goes to grab Asuka, but Asuka grabs the arm for an arm bar! Nia turns into it and lifts up Asuka, slamming her into the corner.