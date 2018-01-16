Click Here to Join 411’s LIVE WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– My Top 23 EVOLVE Matches of 2017.

– My Top 24 ROH Matches of 2017.

– My Top 8 Matches of December 2017.

– My NJPW WrestleKingdom 12 Takeaways.

– My Top 38 WWE Matches of 2017.

– My Top 25 Matches of 2017.

– New Day makes their way to the ring, and Woods is here to win the title, spread the power of positivity, and the principle of pancakes. The ingredients are strong by themselves, but much like the US, when put together are even stronger. Woods asks for the support of the fans so he can defeat Jinder Mahal tonight. The Singhs arrive to introduce Mahal.



US Title Tournament Semifinal Match: Jinder Mahal vs. Xavier Woods : Kofi, Big E, & The Singhs are all at ringside. Mahal kicks Woods in the face to start things off. Mahal lays in clubbing strikes to follow up. The knee drop follows. Woods fires up, but runs into a back elbow and Mahal covers for 2. Mahal maintains the heat as we take a break. Post break, and Mahal still has Woods grounded. Woods hits a desperation jawbreaker, but Mahal cuts him off, covering for 2. He then chokes out Woods in the ropes and follows with knee drops. He again grounds things with a side headlock as the crowd chants for pancakes. Woods gets to his feet, but Mahal stuns him off the ropes. Mahal now chokes out Woods with the ring skirt and follows with rights. Woods beats the count, fires back with rights but gets shot to the buckles as Mahal maintains control, grounding him again. Mahal runs into a boot, but cuts off the honor roll with a knee strike, covering for 2. We go screen in screen, as Mahal again grounds Woods, making this as boring as possible. Back to full screen, as they work up top. Mahal looks for a superplex, but Woods knocks him to the mat. The missile dropkick follows by Woods. Woods now fires back with chops, they trade strikes and Woods hits flying forearms and then a rolling elbow. Woods looks for a tornado DDT, gets cut off, but he hits an enziguri and shining wizard for 2. New Day chases off the Singhs, as Woods hits a belly to back suplex. He heads up top now, and the ropewalk elbow drop misses. Mahal sends Woods to the ropes throat first and the khallas finishes it. Jinder Mahal defeated Xavier Woods @ 18:01 via pin

– Baron Corbin talks about winning the Rumble. It’s nice to want things.

– Renee interviews AJ Styles. He talks bout his handicap match at the Rumble, noting that it’s 3 on 1, because Kevin counts as two guys. He then runs down Sami & Kevin, calling them “Kami.” He’s faced and overcome challenges his entire career, and will end the YEP movement. This ain’t the Kami show, this is the house that AJ Styles built.

– We get some quick thoughts from the women in the Rumble match.

US Title Tournament Semifinal Match: Bobby Roode vs. Mojo Rawley : Rawley looks to use his power to begin, Roode locks back up, and takes Rawley down. He celebrates and they work to the corner. Roode avoids the attack, and lays in chops and a running back elbow, covering for 1. Roode grounds things, working the side headlock. Rawley elbows out, ad ten almost runs over the ref, and hits a pounce. Rawley lays in some head butts and talks trash to Roode. Roode ties to fire back, but Rawley cuts him off and sends him to the floor. Rawley follows and tackles Roode into the barricade. , and Rawley continues the heat on Roode now working an abdominal stretch. Roode escapes with a hip toss, but Rawley cuts him off with a big boot, covering for 2. Rawley talks some trash and then grounds Roode, working the ribs. Rawley sends Roode to the corner, and hits a corner spear. He misses the second and posts himself. Roode fires up with rights, follows with clotheslines and then a neck breaker. Roode to the ropes, and the blockbuster gets 2. Rawley counters the DDT and slams Roode to the mat gut first, covering for 2. Rawley is now frustrated. Rawley now works over Roode in the corner, and goes for the KO shot, but Roode counters and hits the spinebuster. The glorious DDT finishes it. Bobby Roode defeated Mojo Rawley @ 13:10 via pin

– Post match, the Singhs arrive and beat down Roode. Mahal then promises to end Roode and win the US Title. Roode grabs the mic and says that they can do the finals tonight. Mahal refuses. Daniel Bryan arrives and books the finals match for tonight. Crazy uncle Dan strikes again.

– Randy Orton cuts a cell phone promo about winning the Rumble.

Charlotte Flair, Naomi & Becky Lynch vs. The Riott Squad (Riott, Morgan, & Logan) : Liv and Charlotte to begin, with Charlotte overpowering Liv with ease. Charlotte keeps her grounded, going for pins but Liv fires back. Charlotte follows with chops, and tosses Liv down with something looking like a German. Ruby tags in, Charlotte grounds her right away and works her wacky rolling head scissors. Becky tags in, and double teams follow on Ruby. Naomi now tags in, maintaining control on Ruby as Becky tags in and attacks Ruby on the floor. We go screen in screen, as Becky & Ruby roll back into the ring. Logan tags in and cuts off Becky. The Riott squad works quick tags taking the heat, isolating Becky in their half of the ring. Back full screen, and Liv tags in and hits a face buster for 2. Becky looks for a tag, but Liv grabs the hair to stop her and tags Logan back in. Logan hits a shoulder block, but Becky manages to send her to the floor. Logan back in and eats a clothesline. We get wholesale changes to Liv & Naomi. Naomi runs wild, laying in speedball kicks and then an enziguri. The high cross gets 2 as it breaks down. Ruby cheap shots Naomi and that allows Liv to pick up the win. The Riott Squad defeated Charlotte Flair, Naomi & Becky Lynch @ 8:20 via pin

– The Usos are interviewed about their 2 of 3 falls match at the Rumble. They mock Gable & Benjamin, and plan to retain at the Rumble. Gable & Benjamin attack them and lay out the champions. They know exactly who they are, the former champions.

– We get a promo for the Styles vs. Sami & Kevin title match at the Rumble.

– Nakamura cuts a Royal Rumble promo.

– Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan will be at ringside for the US Tournament finals.

– Rusev Day challenges The Fashion Police to a match next week, but the Fashion Police says Rusev Day will face the Ascension instead.