Click Here to Join 411’s LIVE WWE Smackdown Coverage

Daniel Bryan Talks: They are in Seattle, Washington and the crowd is treating Bryan like a God. Tonight, Natalya, Lana, & Tamina vs. Naomi, Charlotte, & Becky Lynch is set. Mahal has a big announcement and Bobby Roode faces Dolph Ziggler. But now he wants to talk about Sami Zayn, who disappointed him with his actions at HIAC. Sami arrives, and dances around to his happy music like life is just grand. Fans are still singing along to it, so they need to get him some new music. Bryan can’t believe he’s smiling and dancing like nothing is wrong. Sami says he’s still a great guy, a guy that took his career back. He thought Bryan would understand, with Sami noting they are somewhat similar, but Sami notes he’s still a great in ring performer. Sami says Bryan had the fans, they made him. They are why he main evented WrestleMania. But they didn’t hold up their end of the deal for Sami, they never did what they did for Bryan for him. He doesn’t care anymore, and it feels amazing. If Bryan had taken control of his career, he’d feel as good as he did. If Bryan had worked smarter instead of harder, he wouldn’t have had to retire in this building. Sami says Bryan was a once in a lifetime performer, the guy of their generation and he always wanted to catch up to Bryan, but he couldn’t. But now Bryan is the last person he wants to be like, broken and just being a housewife. Kevin Owens arrives now. Owens laughs and says he’s happy for Sami, happy that he saw the light. He calls Bryan a pathetic martyr, and calls Bryan Mr. Bella. But now, he’s a hypocrite. Bryan says Owens doesn’t care about anyone but himself, and resent him because Bryan does the best for the fans. Owens says Bryan just does what’s best for business now. Bryan is now “the authority.” Sami agrees with Owens, saying he’s right again. Bryan is now what he always fought against, calling him a sell out. Sami thanks Owens, and says Owens saved him from becoming Bryan. Bryan leaves and Owens says that’s all he has these days. Bryan says he’s going to find some guys to punch them in the face.