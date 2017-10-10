Click Here to Join 411’s LIVE WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

– We get highlights from Hell in a Cell; why Sami why?

– New tag team champions The Usos make their way to the ring. If you only watch one match from hell in a cell, make it the Usos vs. New Day match. They have this shit on lock, and call out New Day to tell them something face to face. Woods and Big E look rough on the way out, poor fellas can’t even dance with Kofi. The Usos say they went to war on Sunday, two of the best ever, the other tag teams in the back suck. They went to hell and back, and it got real nasty and vicious and they were trying to break everything. But every time they face it’s clash of the titans and make it hard to follow. But the WWE Universe doesn’t know is that they had to drive to the next town, all busted up, they don’t see their families calling and checking up on them. There is no one else on earth who can understand other than New Day. So after all of that, they belong and they run the tag division. The Usos say they respect them, but before handshakes can happen, the Hype bros arrive. Mojo says it’s always about the same two teams. The Usos run down Mojo and tell him to go back to the sideline like in the NFL. Gable & Benjamin arrive, and they tell the Hype bros to get to the back of the line because they got beat by them at HIAC. The Usos call Gable smart for getting Benjamin as his new partner and tell the Hype Bros to get to the back of the line. The Fashion police arrive as do The Ascension. They are tired of being stuck in the wasteland, and the Usos cut them off and say they are all locked up. New Day stoops them to say the Fashion Police are cool. The Usos challenge them to take a shot, and Daniel Bryan arrives. Bryan says tonight isn’t a good night for this. He thanks the Usos and New Day for HIAC, but tells them to leave. Bryan then books the others in a #1 contender’s match.

#1 Contender’s Match: Fashion Police vs. Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin vs. Hype Bros vs. Ascension : The Hype bros take control, working with the Ascension. Gable tags in and takes control as the Usos watch from ringside. Benjamin tags in, continuing control and picking up a near fall. Gable tags back in, but Viktor grounds him. Gable with some slick counters and starts to work the arm. Gable keeps the bigger man grounded, but Viktor escapes and tags in Konnor. They double team Gable and everyone is in. We go screen in screen, and Gable works a hanging arm bar in the ropes on Konnor. Ryder tags in, and gets cut off right away. The Ascension work quick tags, grounding Ryder. Fandango in, and he keeps working over Ryder as Benjamin tags himself in. he follows with a spin kick, but Konnor tags himself in. Ryder finally manages to cut him, fights off Breeze and back to full screen as Mojo gets the hot tag and runs wild on Breeze. The big powerslam follows and it completely breaks down. Bodies spill to the floor, Ryder tags in but gets shoved into Mojo. Konnor takes Mojo to he floor. Fandango saves Breeze, Benjamin tags himself in and he and Gable run wild on Mojo and Breeze. Gable and Benjamin look for doomsday, fandango tosses Gable to the floor and Fandango misses the top rope leg drop, Gable hits a moonsault and then he and Benjamin hit their doomsday device for the win. Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin defeated Fashion Police, Hype Bros, and Ascension @ 9:23 via pin

– Owens & Zayn have their own locker room, and are refusing to talk at this time.

– We get highlights from Natalya vs. Charlotte at HIAC.

– Natalya hugs her title as Lana & Tamina arrive. Lana says the belt will look better on Tamina. Carmella arrives and has her MITB case. Natalya runs down Charlotte, who appears behind her. Charlotte attacks after Natalya asks if she broke Ric’s pathetic heart again. They get separated.

– Renee interviews Baron Corbin about his rematch with AJ Styles tonight. He makes fun of Styles, Dillinger and keyboard warriors. He plans to make AJ squander his opportunity tonight. They get separated as Becky and Naomi arrive.