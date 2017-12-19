Click Here to Join 411’s LIVE WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– I ranked the Raw women’s division from worst to first at this link.

– I ranked the Smackdown women’s division from worst to first at this link.

– I wrote about the winners in the battle for the Broken Universe at this link.

– I wrote about the top 10 female NXT stars at this link.

– You can read my Clash of Champions review at this link.

Daniel Bryan Has Some Explaining To Do : The crowd loves Bryan as he welcomes them to Smackdown. He discusses the women’s Royal Rumble that was announced last night. He announced tonight’s main event, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn. Shane of course arrives and wants to talk about Clash of Champions. He says he was about to count the three, but Bryan tripped and broke up the count. Bryan says it was an accident, and Shane says he knows that now. He then admits that he stopped counting a pin, and he did it for revenge against Sami & Kevin, and his emotions got the better of him. He then brings up Bryan’s fast count, leading to Sami & Kevin still being here, and he wants an explanation. Bryan says he did what he did to protect Shane from himself. He gets thank you Daniel chants. Shane says he doesn’t need his protection, but Bryan disagrees. Bryan says Shane’s passion can get the best of him, and he was protecting their idea, their Smackdown; the land of opportunity for everyone. Shane says he understands, but warns Bryan that Kevin & Sami will stab him in the back. Bryan says he has fought against the business in the past, and if Shane wants to fire someone, fire him. Bryan doesn’t want Shane to turn into Mr. McMahon. Shane says he trusts Bryan and wishes him luck with tonight’s show.

Non-Title Match: Champions The Usos vs. Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable : Gable in to begin, he works takedowns but Jimmy Cuts him off and tags in Jey. Double teams follow, and then Gable is shot to the buckles. The Usos work quick tags, isolating Gable and he’s sent to the floor. We go screen in screen, and Benjamin tags in. He takes control, working over an Uso in the corner. The Usos fight back, take Benjamin to their corner and work quick tags, but Benjamin fights back with a powerslam. Gable tags back in, and double-teams follow as they take control. Benjamin now grounds the action, working the knee of an Uso. Back full screen, and Benjamin continues to control, but Jimmy gets a sunset flip for 2. Jimmy follows with a leaping kick, cutting off Benjamin. Wholesale changes to Gable and Jey. Jey hits a Samoan drop and corner ass attack. Benjamin is sent to the floor, but he cuts off the dive as gable gets a roll up for 2. Superkick to Gable, Benjamin back in and gets tossed to the mat. Gable counters the splash with knees and a cradle for 2. CHAOS THEORY follows. And another, the doomsday powerbomb connects for the win. Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable defeated Champions The Usos @ 7:50 via pin

– Charlotte walks.

– We get highlights of the women’s Rumble announcement, and reactions from some of the ladies.

Charlotte Talks : Charlotte is excited about the announcement, and then discusses retaining her title against Natalya on Sunday. She hypes the Rumble and thanks the fans for all the help they gave the women. And whoever wins, she’ll be waiting for them at WrestleMania. Naomi arrives, and offers congrats to Charlotte, and enters herself into the women’s Rumble. And she’ll be coming for the Queen at Mania. The Riott Squad now arrives. Naomi runs them down and says that they won’t be in the rumble, because it’s all about everyone for themselves. Naomi challenges them to a 2 on 2 tag match.

Charlotte & Naomi vs. Sarah Logan & Ruby Riott : JIP with Charlotte controlling until Logan chop blocks her knee, and tags in Ruby. She controls, working over Charlotte and then working quick tags with Logan. Logan keeps Charlotte grounded, as she continue to attack the knee. More quick tags follow, and more attacking of the knee follows on Charlotte. Charlotte makes a tag, Naomi in and she works over Logan with strikes. Naomi then follows with a disaster kick, but Ruby makes the save and it breaks down. Logan hits a head butt, but Naomi takes out Morgan and hits the rear view for the win. Charlotte & Naomi defeated Sarah Logan & Ruby Riott @ 3:40 via pin

– New Day is dressed for Christmas, and have presents and flapjacks. They run into English & Rusev, dressed as Frosty & Santa. Rusev Claus talks about Rusev Day and his shirt. English sings and challenges them to a match. RUSEV FUCKING CLAUS! New Day agrees to the match.

Dolph Ziggler’s US Tile Celebration : Ziggler says he told us so. He proved that he belonged and says his win wasn’t out of nowhere, because for 12-years, he walks into work and does what he’s asked, and is the best at what he does. No one can do what he can do in this ring, and then shows us some footage of winning the US Title in 2012. He then reminds us that he’s a 5-time IC Champion, and we get more footage. He then reminds us of his MITB win, cash in, and world title win. He is one of the most decorated stars in wrestling and proves it every night. But he goes unappreciated. He then tells the crowd that they are unworthy of him and that they don’t deserve him. He then says he’ll give them something to remember him by, and drops the belt in the ring and leaves.

– Abeyance picks up another title run.

– Bryan is on the phone and Sami & Kevin arrive, they thank him with a bottle of champagne. They say they know why Bryan helped them, and say it was because of Orton’s part in the authority against Bryan. They thank Bryan again and warn him to watch out for Shane & Orton. Bryan calls them delusional and threatens to fire him if they don’t knock their shit off.

New Day (Kofi & Woods) vs. Rusev & Aiden English : Kofi plays hard to get, Rusev chases him but Kofi dropkicks English to the floor. Woods in and New Day gets a bag of gifts and tosses shirts to the crowd. They finds Rusev day underwear in the bag, English and Rusev attack as we go screen in screen. Rusev and English take control, working over Kofi. They isolate him in thier corner and work quick tags. Back full screen, the crowd wants pancakes. Kofi fires up, but Rusev cuts him off, hitting a lariat and covering for 2. Kofi fires back, hits a tornado DDT and we get wholesale changes to English & Woods. Woods runs wild, but English cuts off the honor roll into the spinebuster for 2. Rusev tosses Woods, and the brawl goes to the floor as English dismantles the announce table. They get the pancakes and put whipped cream on them. Rusev then puts cherries on top. They grab Woods, but he fights as Kofi takes out Rusev. They out English face first into the pancakes. Back in and Woods hits the big elbow drop for the win. New Day (Kofi & Woods) defeated Rusev & Aiden English @ 8:50 via pin

AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn : This is a rematch from Tribute to The Troops. Mahal and Orton begin. Orton attacks, but it breaks down right away and we get floor brawling. Orton suplexes Mahal onto the announce table and brings him back in. Nakamura tags back in, but Mahal takes him to his corner and Sami tags in. They work some back and forth; Nakamura connects with knee strikes and Styles tags in. Styles takes him down, and tags in Orton. Orton slams Sami off the ropes and covers for 2. Mahal tags back in and cuts off Orton. Kevin tags in and lays the boots to Orton. Post break, and Kevin is working the heat on Orton. Orton starts to fire back, Kevin misses a charge and posts himself. Styles tags in and lays in strikes, but Mahal sends him to the floor. Kevin follows, works over Styles and rolls him back in and hits the senton for 2. Sami tags in and continues to work over Styles, keeping the heat and isolating him, and covering for 2. Mahal in and slows things down, hitting knee drops on Styles. Styles hits the desperation DDT and tags in Nakamura, Sami in as well, but Nakamura hits the jumping kick, works over Kevin and lays him out with a kick. Nakamura lays into Sami with kicks and knees, good vibrations follows and then a running knee strike gets 2. The head kick lays out Sami and Nakamura covers for 2. Sami fights off the reverse XPLODER, but Nakamura gets the arm bar. Kevin makes the save with the senton, it breaks down and the Singhs attack Nakamura, the ref saw it, but no DQ. He does send them to the back. RKO on Mahal, and then the draping DDTs to the Singhs follows. Styles takes out Kevin with the big forearm, and Nakamura hits Sami with Kinshasa for he win. AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Jinder Mahal, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn @ 15:22 via pin

– Post match, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and Shinsuke Nakamura celebrate their victory.

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.