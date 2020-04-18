‘Climb the Corporate Ladder’ Matches Set For Money in the Bank

This year’s Money in the Bank matches will feature a distinct twist, as the competitors must “climb the corporate ladder” to win. WWE announced on Smackdown that the men’s and women’s Money in the Bank ladders will be shot from WWE Headquarters, starting at the ground floor and culminating at the roof where the Money in the Bank briefcases will be.

Thus far Asuka, Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax, and Dana Brooke have qualified for the women’s match, with two more still to be decided. The men’s competitors have yet to be determined. The announcement reads: