‘Climb the Corporate Ladder’ Matches Set For Money in the Bank
This year’s Money in the Bank matches will feature a distinct twist, as the competitors must “climb the corporate ladder” to win. WWE announced on Smackdown that the men’s and women’s Money in the Bank ladders will be shot from WWE Headquarters, starting at the ground floor and culminating at the roof where the Money in the Bank briefcases will be.
Thus far Asuka, Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax, and Dana Brooke have qualified for the women’s match, with two more still to be decided. The men’s competitors have yet to be determined. The announcement reads:
This year’s WWE Money In The Bank Men’s and Women’s Match participants will have an even more unique challenge ahead of them than usual.
The match begins on the ground floor of WWE Headquarters, but the briefcases – containing contracts for a championship match anytime, anyplace – will be hanging all the way up on the roof of the corporate tower.
Catch the historic, groundbreaking matches when WWE Money In The Bank streams live on the award-winning WWE Network on Sunday, May 10, at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.
