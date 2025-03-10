wrestling / News

WWE News: Clip From Last Night’s WWE Rivals, Full December 2013 Episode of NXT

March 10, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Rivals Image Credit: A&E

– A&E has released a clip from last night’s episode of WWE Rivals featuring Triple H vs. Shawn Michaels. You can see the clip below:

– The NXT YouTube account posted the full December 11th, 2013 episode of WWE NXT:

