WWE News: Clip of Asuka vs. Liv Morgan, Seth Rollins Raw Match Highlight

– WWE has posted video from two of the matches on Monday’s Raw online. You can see the videos below, which feature clips of Asuka defeating Liv Morgan and Seth Rollins destroying Denzel Dejournette.

Both Rollins and Asuka lost their matches at WrestleMania, with Asuka and Kairi Sane losting the Women’s Tag Team Championships to Alexa Biss and Nikk Cross while Rollins lost to Kevin Owesn.