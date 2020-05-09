wrestling / News

WWE News: Clip of Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman Face-Off, Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville Highlights

May 8, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bray Wyatt Smackdown 5-8-20

– WWE has posted a clip of Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman’s segment from tonight’s episode of Smackdown. You can check out the video below of the segment:

– Also online is a clip from Sonya Deville’s win over Mandy Rose on Smackdown, as well as Deville reacting to the win:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, Mandy Rose, Smackdown, Sonya Deville, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading