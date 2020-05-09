wrestling / News
WWE News: Clip of Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman Face-Off, Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville Highlights
May 8, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has posted a clip of Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman’s segment from tonight’s episode of Smackdown. You can check out the video below of the segment:
– Also online is a clip from Sonya Deville’s win over Mandy Rose on Smackdown, as well as Deville reacting to the win:
More Trending Stories
- Police Report Claims Vince McMahon Tried To Talk Nancy Argentino Out Of Filing Complaint Against Jimmy Snuka
- Mikey Whipwreck On Virgil Getting Him Buried In WCW, John Cena’s ‘Awful’ Stunner
- Owen Hart Foundation Gives Details On Dark Side of the Ring Episode
- Jim Cornette On Ultimate Warrior Refusing To Let Triple H Get Much Offense In At WrestleMania XII Return Match, Recalls Warrior Explaining ‘Dextrusity’