WWE News: Clip From Tonight’s Table For 3, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays, Wrestlemania Tickets On Sale Wednesday
November 11, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has released a clip from tonight’s episode of Table For 3 on the WWE Network, which will air after RAW. It includes Shane McMahon, Bruce Prichard and John Laurinaitis. The clip looks at when WCW wrestlers found out when their company had been purchased by WWE.
– Today’s wrestling birthdays include Lio Rush (25), Billy Gunn (56) and Kristal Marshall (36).
– Wrestlemania tickets will be up for pre-sale on Wednesday. WWE announced one of the pre-sale codes will be TWEETS.
The greatest show in sports-entertainment is coming to Tampa, Florida. #WrestleMania tickets are available this Wednesday at 10am ET. Use presale code: TWEETS https://t.co/yyXw0dvdO2 pic.twitter.com/VNavpzHrlK
— WWE (@WWE) November 11, 2019
