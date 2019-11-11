wrestling / News

WWE News: Clip From Tonight’s Table For 3, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays, Wrestlemania Tickets On Sale Wednesday

November 11, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Table for 3

– WWE has released a clip from tonight’s episode of Table For 3 on the WWE Network, which will air after RAW. It includes Shane McMahon, Bruce Prichard and John Laurinaitis. The clip looks at when WCW wrestlers found out when their company had been purchased by WWE.

– Today’s wrestling birthdays include Lio Rush (25), Billy Gunn (56) and Kristal Marshall (36).

– Wrestlemania tickets will be up for pre-sale on Wednesday. WWE announced one of the pre-sale codes will be TWEETS.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Table For 3, WrestleMania, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading