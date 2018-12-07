Various News: Clip of Jeff Jarrett at Thursday Night Football, MLW Fusion & WWE Main Event Previews

– Jeff Jarrett appeared during the pre-game ceremony for the Jaguars vs. Titans game, and you can check out a clip of his appearance here.

– Here is the preview for today’s episode of WWE Main Event…

* Tyler Breeze defeated Curt Hawkins

* The B Team & Zack Ryder defeated Mojo Rawley & The Ascension

– Here is the preview for tonight’s episode of MLW Fusion TV…

* Rush vs. Sammy Guevara

* Tom Lawlor wants answers as to why Simon Gotch betrayed him

* Ace Romero vs. Marko Stunt

* Konnan prepares for his shot at the MLW title

* Teddy Hart in action