wrestling / News

WWE News: Clip of Adam Cole Defending NXT Title At Download Festival, Latest Videos From UpUpDownDown, Special Look At The Demon’s Latest Entrance

June 15, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Adam Cole NXT Takeover XXV

– WWE NXT has posted a clip of Adam Cole defending the NXT title at the Download Festival in the UK.

– Two more videos from UpUpDownDown are now online, with one looking at Gears of War 5 and the other featuring a special surprise.

– WWE has posted a video looking at Finn Balor’s entrance as The Demon from Super Showdown last Friday.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Adam Cole, Finn Balor, UpUpDownDown, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading