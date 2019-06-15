wrestling / News
WWE News: Clip of Adam Cole Defending NXT Title At Download Festival, Latest Videos From UpUpDownDown, Special Look At The Demon’s Latest Entrance
June 15, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE NXT has posted a clip of Adam Cole defending the NXT title at the Download Festival in the UK.
The #BBCT (BayBay Championship Tour) makes a stop @DownloadFest! @AdamColePro will defend his title on any continent! #NXTUKDownload #NXTDownload #UndisputedERA pic.twitter.com/hMlDUjG3V3
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 15, 2019
– Two more videos from UpUpDownDown are now online, with one looking at Gears of War 5 and the other featuring a special surprise.
– WWE has posted a video looking at Finn Balor’s entrance as The Demon from Super Showdown last Friday.
