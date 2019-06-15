wrestling / News

AEW News: Clip of Awesome Kong’s Debut At Double or Nothing, Pharaoh Meet and Greet Returning For Starrcast III

June 15, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– AEW has posted a clip of Awesome Kong making her surprise debut at Double or Nothing last month. She was added to the match between Nyla Rose, Kylie Rae and Britt Baker.

– Cody and Brandi Rhodes’ dog Pharaoh will have another meet and greet at Starrcast III during All Out weekend in August. The meet and greet he had last time raised $10,000 for charity and 100% of the proceeds will once again go to PAWS Chicago.

