AEW News: Clip of Awesome Kong’s Debut At Double or Nothing, Pharaoh Meet and Greet Returning For Starrcast III
June 15, 2019
– AEW has posted a clip of Awesome Kong making her surprise debut at Double or Nothing last month. She was added to the match between Nyla Rose, Kylie Rae and Britt Baker.
– Cody and Brandi Rhodes’ dog Pharaoh will have another meet and greet at Starrcast III during All Out weekend in August. The meet and greet he had last time raised $10,000 for charity and 100% of the proceeds will once again go to PAWS Chicago.
An important message from #Pharaoh#RevengeOfThePaw Meet & Greethttps://t.co/VShyAtb4Ry@CodyRhodes @PAWSChicago pic.twitter.com/Dt3qLRGxYt
— #StarrcastIII (@StarrcastEvents) June 15, 2019
