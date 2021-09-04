Clip of Fan Trying to Offer Beer to CM Punk During AEW Rampage, Note on Punk’s Bret Hart Shirt

– Bleacher Report shared a clip of a fan attempting to offer beer to CM Punk and Punk’s subsequent reaction after the Straight Edge wrestler jumped into the crowd during last night’s AEW Rampage. You can view that clip below.

This fan really tried to offer @CMPunk a drink after jumping into the crowd 😂 (via @AEW) pic.twitter.com/3DPbAOVxwl — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) September 4, 2021

Also, if you noticed the shirt CM Punk wore during last night’s show, it’s a Bret Hart shirt that can be purchased at Roots of Fight. The back of the shirt references the infamous Montreal Screwjob as it lists the date and text “11.9 97 MTL” for November 9, 1997, which was the date of the Montreal Screwjob at WWF Survivor Series 1997 (h/t WrestlingInc.com).

The back of the shirt also reads, “Art is a wound turned into light,” which is a famous quote by French painter Georges Braque.

@CMPunk thank you for bringing this shirt to my attention, i think i scooped the last one in my size @BretHart @rootsoffight pic.twitter.com/x6UzYMlvas — born ruffians (@BornRuffians) September 4, 2021