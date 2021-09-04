wrestling / News

Clip of Fan Trying to Offer Beer to CM Punk During AEW Rampage, Note on Punk’s Bret Hart Shirt

September 4, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
CM Punk AEW Rampage

Bleacher Report shared a clip of a fan attempting to offer beer to CM Punk and Punk’s subsequent reaction after the Straight Edge wrestler jumped into the crowd during last night’s AEW Rampage. You can view that clip below.

Also, if you noticed the shirt CM Punk wore during last night’s show, it’s a Bret Hart shirt that can be purchased at Roots of Fight. The back of the shirt references the infamous Montreal Screwjob as it lists the date and text “11.9 97 MTL” for November 9, 1997, which was the date of the Montreal Screwjob at WWF Survivor Series 1997 (h/t WrestlingInc.com).

The back of the shirt also reads, “Art is a wound turned into light,” which is a famous quote by French painter Georges Braque.

