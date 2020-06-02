Clip Released From Tonight’s Episode of Impact Wrestling

A clip has been released for tonight’s Impact Wrestling featuring an interview with Ace Austin ahead of his #1 Contender Tournament finals match with Trey. You can see the clip below, which sees Moose show up and show off the TNA World Title that he’s carrying around and defending as a champion.

The show airs tonight at 8 PM ET on AXS TV with the following card. It will be followed by the network debut of IMPACT in 60, an hour-long series chronicling the promotion’s 18-year history under the IMPACT and TNA banners.

* No. 1 Contender’s Tournament Finals: Ace Austin vs. Trey Miguel

* Kylie Rae & Susie vs. Tasha Steelz & Kiera Hogan

* The Rascalz vs. TJP & Fallah Bah

* Crazzy Steve vs. Joey Ryan

* Chase Stevens vs. Raju Rohit

* Locker Room Talk with Chris Bey