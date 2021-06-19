WWE News: Clip From WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures Season Finale, Stephanie McMahon Named to Most Influential Marketers

– A new clip from this weekend’s season finale of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures is now online. You can see the clip below from Ric Flair. Airing on Sunday, the season finale is described as follows:

“The “Nature Boy” Ric Flair leads the quest in search of the most esteemed holy grail item in WWE history: the Butterfly Robe from Ric’s WWE debut at the 1992 Royal Rumble; the search leaves no stone unturned as Ric retraces his path to stardom.”

– Stephanie McMahon was named to Sports Pro’s class of the top 10 most influential marketers, as noted by the WWE PR Twitter account:

“Congratulations to @WWE’s Chief Brand Officer @StephMcMahon for being included in @SportsPro’s inaugural class of the top ten most influential marketers!”