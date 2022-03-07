wrestling / News

Clips From Eddie Kingston vs. Chris Jericho At AEW Revolution

March 6, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Eddie Kingston AEW Revolution Image Credit: AEW

Eddie Kingston finally got the big win he needed, defeating Chris Jericho in the opening match of AEW Revolution. Kingston made Jericho tap out to the Stretch Plum on tonight’s show. After the match, Kingston offered a handshake of respect but Jericho turned him down and walked away. You can see some clips below from the match.

You can check out our live coverage for AEW Revolution here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Revolution, Chris Jericho, Eddie Kingston, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading