Clips From Eddie Kingston vs. Chris Jericho At AEW Revolution

Eddie Kingston finally got the big win he needed, defeating Chris Jericho in the opening match of AEW Revolution. Kingston made Jericho tap out to the Stretch Plum on tonight’s show. After the match, Kingston offered a handshake of respect but Jericho turned him down and walked away. You can see some clips below from the match.

