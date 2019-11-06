Clips From Last Night’s WWE Backstage Featuring John Cena, Shawn Michaels, More

Last night was the official premiere of WWE Backstage on FS1, which featured appearances from John Cena, Shawn Michaels and others. You can see clips from the episode below.

“The time for @WWE Backstage is now, come get some.” – @JohnCena Join us on @FS1 for the official premiere of #WWEBackstage. pic.twitter.com/w7aKnhHzlW — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 6, 2019