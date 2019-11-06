wrestling / News
Clips From Last Night’s WWE Backstage Featuring John Cena, Shawn Michaels, More
Last night was the official premiere of WWE Backstage on FS1, which featured appearances from John Cena, Shawn Michaels and others. You can see clips from the episode below.
“The time for @WWE Backstage is now, come get some.” – @JohnCena
Join us on @FS1 for the official premiere of #WWEBackstage. pic.twitter.com/w7aKnhHzlW
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 6, 2019
How did the @WWENXT takeover of #SmackDown go down? @ShawnMichaels breaks down how it all went down—and how close to the wire it got.#WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/p5knEdUFYg
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 6, 2019
"I was proud of both of them." – @ShawnMichaels on @WWEDanielBryan vs. @AdamColePro #WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/96FdnjZiT3
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 6, 2019
Multi-time Super Bowl Champion, and @NFLonFOX’s own, @RobGronkowski tells us who his favorite @WWE Superstar is.
Spoiler: It’s not @MojoRawleyWWE. #WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/zl0lNfUVY1
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 6, 2019
