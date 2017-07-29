Clips for Today’s G1 Climax 27 Day 9 Tournament Event

– NJPW released some clips from todays G1 Climax 27 Day 9 event, which featured Block A. You can check out the full results for the event HERE. The clips feature Bad Luck Fale tearing apart another Daryl plushie. There’s also footage of Tomohiro Ishii vs. Tetsuya Naito, which New Japan labeled as the Match of the Night. The entire card is available now on New Japan World.

Additionally, NJPW released a video where fans can watch the first two matches of the event for free. You can check out that video released on New Japan’s YouTube channel below.