Highlights From Gunn Club & Max Caster vs. Team Dojo At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: The Buy In

The Gunn Club and Max Caster faced off with members of Team Dojo on the Buy In at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, with the AEW team coming out on top. Caster and the Gunns defeated Kevin Knight, The DKC, Alex Coughlin & Yuya Uemura to close out tonight’s pre-show, and you can see some clips of the match below.

