Highlights From Gunn Club & Max Caster vs. Team Dojo At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: The Buy In
The Gunn Club and Max Caster faced off with members of Team Dojo on the Buy In at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, with the AEW team coming out on top. Caster and the Gunns defeated Kevin Knight, The DKC, Alex Coughlin & Yuya Uemura to close out tonight’s pre-show, and you can see some clips of the match below.
Our ongoing live coverage of the PPV is here.
Yo! Listen! #TheAcclaimed & #GunnClub have arrived at #ForbiddenDoor!
Order the PPV on major providers, @BleacherReport, intl @FiteTV / @ppv_com!#AEWxNJPW pic.twitter.com/YglNs5d5og
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 26, 2022
The #GunnClub and #TheAcclaimed's @PlatinumMax get the win tonight at the #ForbiddenDoor Buy-In main event! The PPV is now minutes away! Order it right now on major providers, @BleacherReport, intl @FiteTV / @ppv_com!#AEWxNJPW pic.twitter.com/GQawFTsRJC
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 26, 2022
