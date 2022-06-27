wrestling / News

Highlights From Gunn Club & Max Caster vs. Team Dojo At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: The Buy In

June 26, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Billy Gunn Max Caster AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door The Buy In Image Credit: AEW

The Gunn Club and Max Caster faced off with members of Team Dojo on the Buy In at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, with the AEW team coming out on top. Caster and the Gunns defeated Kevin Knight, The DKC, Alex Coughlin & Yuya Uemura to close out tonight’s pre-show, and you can see some clips of the match below.

Our ongoing live coverage of the PPV is here.

