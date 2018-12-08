WWE News: Clips From NXT Event in Green Bay, Sasha Banks Visits Students in Dubai, and Mixed Match Challenge Quarterfinal Highlights

– As previously reported, NXT held a house show last night in Green Bay, Wisconsin. You can check out some video clips from last night’s event posted on Twitter below.

Big @WWEDozovic and @TuckerKnightWWE give Mama and Papa Doz some love prior to their match in #NXTGreenBay! pic.twitter.com/yuCrlgRiJP — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 8, 2018

– Sasha Banks was recently in Dubai and took part in a high-intensity workout with 60 students at one of the leading unified schools in the UAE. You can check out that video below.

– WWE released some highlights for the Mixed Match Challenge quarterfinal playoffs. You can check out that video in the player below.