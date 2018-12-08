Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Clips From NXT Event in Green Bay, Sasha Banks Visits Students in Dubai, and Mixed Match Challenge Quarterfinal Highlights

December 8, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NXT's WWE NXT Logo NXT TV - NXT on USA Network Ealy

As previously reported, NXT held a house show last night in Green Bay, Wisconsin. You can check out some video clips from last night’s event posted on Twitter below.

– Sasha Banks was recently in Dubai and took part in a high-intensity workout with 60 students at one of the leading unified schools in the UAE. You can check out that video below.

– WWE released some highlights for the Mixed Match Challenge quarterfinal playoffs. You can check out that video in the player below.

article topics :

Mixed Match Challenge, NXT, Sasha Banks, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 

 

 


More Stories

loading