Clips of Hook’s Debut at AEW Rampage TV Taping (SPOILERS)

– As previously reported, Team Taz’s Hook made his in-ring debut at last night’s AEW Rampage TV taping, beating Fuego Del Sol in a singles match. Since the match was announced on last night’s Dynamite, it became a trending topic on social media, and there’s been a lot of buzz for the in-ring debut of Taz’s son. Some clips have also surfaced from Hook’s in-ring debut, which you can see below.

Hook used “The Chairman’s Intent” by Action Bronson as his entrance theme for the match. The bout with Hook and Fuego will air on AEW Rampage tomorrow night at 10:00 pm ET on TN.

WHY NO ONE TELL ME HOOK'S THEME IS BY ACTION BRONSON? #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/X0xk5rS0e5 — Stan on the Moon (@Zamazenta) December 9, 2021