Clips of Hook’s Debut at AEW Rampage TV Taping (SPOILERS)

December 9, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Rampage 12-8-21, Hook vs. Fuego del Sol

As previously reported, Team Taz’s Hook made his in-ring debut at last night’s AEW Rampage TV taping, beating Fuego Del Sol in a singles match. Since the match was announced on last night’s Dynamite, it became a trending topic on social media, and there’s been a lot of buzz for the in-ring debut of Taz’s son. Some clips have also surfaced from Hook’s in-ring debut, which you can see below.

Hook used “The Chairman’s Intent” by Action Bronson as his entrance theme for the match. The bout with Hook and Fuego will air on AEW Rampage tomorrow night at 10:00 pm ET on TN.

