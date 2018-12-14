Clips From Tag Team Championship Match at ROH Final Battle

Quantcast

 

December 14, 2018
– There are new ROH Tag Team Champions after ROH Final Battle. The Briscoes beat So Cal Uncensored and The Young Bucks to win the championships. You can see highlights from the match below.

The Briscoes are now ten-time ROH Tag Team Champions, putting an end to SCU’s reign at sixty-two days. So Cal Uncensored won the titles from the Briscos at Glory By Honor XVI on October 14th.

