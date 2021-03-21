Clips, Video From Women’s Tag Team Title Match At Fastlane

Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair were looking to take the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles from Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler at Fastlane, but came up short. Jax and Baszler retained the championships at Sunday’s PPV after Baszler rolled up Banks for a pinfall while the challengers were arguing in the ring.

After the match, the two began arguing which resulted in Banks slapping Belair and leaving. Belair looked shocked, but then pointed to the WrestleMania sign as if to say she’ll get her revenge in their match for Banks’ Smackdown Women’s Championship at next month’s show. You can check out pics and video from the match below.

Our live coverage of WWE Fastlane is here.