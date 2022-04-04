Clips From WrestleMania 38 Raw Tag Title Match, Gable Steveson Takes Out Chad Gable

RK-Bro had a fight on their hands at WrestleMania 38, but they walked away from their triple threat match still Raw Tag Team Champions. Riddle and Randy Orton defeated Alpha Academy and the Street Profits in the opening contest of the PPV in order to retain their titles.

After the match ended, the Street Profits came into the ring with red Solo cups and extended a show of respect, as the four went to share a drink. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins also invited Gable Steveson to join them for the drink, but Chad Gable slapped the drink out of Steveson’s hand. Everyone else vacated the ring and Gable cut a promo telling Steveson to shush, only to be caught and given a release German Suplex.

