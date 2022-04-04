wrestling / News
Clips From WrestleMania 38 Raw Tag Title Match, Gable Steveson Takes Out Chad Gable
RK-Bro had a fight on their hands at WrestleMania 38, but they walked away from their triple threat match still Raw Tag Team Champions. Riddle and Randy Orton defeated Alpha Academy and the Street Profits in the opening contest of the PPV in order to retain their titles.
After the match ended, the Street Profits came into the ring with red Solo cups and extended a show of respect, as the four went to share a drink. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins also invited Gable Steveson to join them for the drink, but Chad Gable slapped the drink out of Steveson’s hand. Everyone else vacated the ring and Gable cut a promo telling Steveson to shush, only to be caught and given a release German Suplex.
You can follow our live coverage of WrestleMania 28 night two here.
Can #RKBro keep the #WWERaw Tag Team Championship around their waists at #WrestleMania???@RandyOrton @SuperKingofBros pic.twitter.com/8ifofjbx3l
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2022
SHOOOOOOOOOSHHH!!!!#WrestleMania #AlphaAcademy @WWEGable @otiswwe pic.twitter.com/9FuqXGwQeY
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 4, 2022
.@WWEGable just got SHOOSHED!#WrestleMania @MontezFordWWE @SuperKingofBros pic.twitter.com/lvPPsqYyqu
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2022
🚀🚀🚀 @MontezFordWWE #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/4KApQrx1B1
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2022
Bro to Sleep, @AngeloDawkins!#WrestleMania @SuperKingofBros pic.twitter.com/OlF0GT4hC0
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2022
#TheViper + #WrestleMania… you simply LOVE to see it!@RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/1mDYC4WDmr
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2022
SPRINGBOARD RKO FROM THE TOP ROPE!!! 🤯#WrestleMania @SuperKingofBros pic.twitter.com/UYD170YgX6
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2022
👀#WrestleMania @GableSteveson @WWEGable pic.twitter.com/fN3EeX2S34
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 4, 2022
