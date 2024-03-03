wrestling / News
WWE News: Clips From Tonight’s WWE Rivals & Biography, Preview For Undertaker’s Next Podcast Episode
March 3, 2024 | Posted by
– WWE has posted preview clips from tonight’s episodes of WWE Rivals and Biography: WWE Legends. You can see the clips below for the Jake Roberts vs. Randy Savage episode of Rivals and the Sgt. Slaughter episode of Biography, which air tonight on A&E:
– The Undertaker has released a preview for the next episode of his Six Feet Under podcast, which will feature the Deadman’s wife and WWE alumna Michelle McCool:
